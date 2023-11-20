Driving the Future: GWM's Showcase at the 2023 Auto Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 17th, GWM showcased its latest electrification technology and new energy models at the Guangzhou Auto Show, and debuted 2 new models - the GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T Limited Launch Edition and the GWM POER Shanhai 2023 Performance Edition.

2023 The 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition is a comprehensive event covering the entire automotive industry chain with a commitment to "high quality, internationalization, and comprehensiveness." Also themed as GWM NEV Day, GWM showcased its five badges sitting under the master brand, including GWM HAVAL, GWM WEY, GWM ORA, GWM TANK, and GWM POER. Fourteen stunning models, such as HAVAL Xiaolong, GWM WEY Gaoshan, GWM Ora 03, GWM TANK 400 Hi4-T, and GWM POER Shanhai PHEV, made a significant impact, signaling GWM's strong commitment to new energy, intelligence, and high-end developments in 2023.

At the auto show, the GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T Limited Launch Edition debuted with a limited first edition release of 70 units. Its robust, mechalp-inspired style, featuring a visually stable design, creates a commanding presence. The interior is expected to adopt a layout with a large screen and physical buttons. Speculations suggest it may be powered by the latest addition of 3.0T engine and a plug-in hybrid system under Hi4 T dedicated platform for off road performance.

GWM POER Shanhai 2023 Performance Edition, built on the globally leading intelligent professional off-road tank platform, represents another heavyweight addition to the GWM POER 2.0 era of lifestyle vehicles. The design includes adjustments such as shortened rear overhang, increased wheelbase, widened track, and optimized shock absorber placement, ensuring not only a harmonious body proportion but also enhanced interior comfort.

GWM's showcased models exemplify their mastery in advancing new energy four-wheel-drive technology. The Hi4 T hybrid technology, a recent breakthrough, employs front and rear dual motors in a series-parallel hybrid setup, providing an affordable, efficient, and enjoyable four-wheel-drive experience at the cost of two-wheel drive.

Now, with the support of technology and positive reviews, GWM is accelerating the deployment of intelligent new energy products in 2023, achieving significant leaps in both technology and brand positioning. The substantial increase in single-vehicle prices and the adjustment of the sales structure are driving the brand towards a higher market segment.

GWM stands at the forefront of reshaping the automotive world, consistently promoting the democratising new technologies. This underscores the topic that the GWM brand is poised to become the world's most valuable new energy brand. GWM continues to explore endless possibilities, shaping a green and smart mobility future for us all. Let's look forward to the performance of GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T Limited Launch Edition and other new products in the future industry competition, anticipating more surprises and excitement time and time again.

SOURCE Great Wall Motor Company Limited