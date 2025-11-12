DSA & NATSEC ASIA 2026 NEARS FULL EXHIBITION CAPACITY AS GLOBAL DEFENCE LEADERS UNITE UNDER MALAYSIA'S STEWARDSHIP

With 80% of exhibition space secured, major international signings confirmed, and innovative new features including the CBRNE Arena, HADR Segment, and DSA & NATSEC Asia Lab, among others, excitement is building for one of the world's largest defence and security showcases.

BANGKOK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DSA Exhibition and Conference Sdn Bhd, organiser of DSA & NATSEC Asia 2026, marked a pivotal milestone today with a Participation Contract Handover Ceremony at the DSA Pavilion during Defense and Security 2025 at IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani, Thailand. The event underscores Malaysia's growing prominence as a trusted hub for regional defence collaboration, technology exchange, and strategic partnerships.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Defence Malaysia and the Malaysian Armed Forces, together with the DSA leadership team, witnessed the participation contract signings by exhibitors for DSA & NATSEC Asia 2026.

The ceremony was witnessed by Malaysia's top defence officials, Datuk Lokman Hakim bin Ali, Secretary General, Ministry of Defence Malaysia; General Tan Sri Dato' Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain bin Jantan, Chief of Army Malaysia; and Admiral Tan Sri (Dr) Zulhelmy bin Ithnain, Chief of Navy Malaysia. Their presence highlighted Malaysia's continuing commitment to fostering defence diplomacy, industry development, and international cooperation.

Seven leading international defence and security companies formalised their participation in DSA & NATSEC Asia 2026, including Beretta Defense Technologies, Ketech Asia Sdn Bhd, Reunert Applied Electronics, (SSI) Defence and Aerospace Industry Exporters' Association, Smart Weapon Systems, MBDA and (VEX) Hungarian Defence Export Agency Ltd.

The ceremony marked a significant early momentum for the 2026 edition, reflecting both the event's global appeal and its position as a leading platform for defence, security, and technological innovation. Participating companies span the full spectrum of the defence ecosystem, from precision weapon systems and aerospace to integrated electronics and homeland security solutions, showcasing the diversity and depth of DSA & NATSEC Asia's offerings.

"Today's contract signings demonstrate the strength of DSA & NATSEC Asia as the region's definitive platform for defence and security engagement," said Nadzeem Abdul Rahman, Executive Director of DSA Exhibition and Conference Sdn Bhd.

"With 80% of exhibition space already confirmed, including leading international players, we are moving confidently toward a landmark 2026 edition. This year, we are introducing exciting new features to make the event even more impactful: the CBRNE Arena for specialised chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives solutions; the Firearms & Tactical Gear Segment to showcase advanced small arms and tactical equipment; the Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) Segment to strengthen resilience and save lives; the Business-to-Business MOU @ Centre Stage DSA 2026 for high-visibility deal announcements; the DSA & NATSEC Asia Lab to spotlight innovation from SMEs and startups; and the CDIM Pavilion highlighting Malaysia's defence industry, innovation, and self-reliance."

DSA & NATSEC Asia 2026 will be held from 20 – 23 April 2026 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur. Supported and co-organised by the Ministry of Defence Malaysia, the biennial event brings together defence ministers, senior military and homeland security officials, global suppliers, and industry innovators under one roof.

For more information on DSA & NATSEC Asia 2026, visit www.dsaexhibition.com.

