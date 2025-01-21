dss⁺ Announces Strategic Changes to Executive Leadership Team in Asia Pacific Accelerating growth and impact for high-hazard industries in the region

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dss⁺ announced today strategic leadership changes to its Executive Leadership Team (ELT) in Asia Pacific. These changes support the company's goals to accelerate impact on clients, develop internal talent, and deliver on its purpose of saving lives and creating a sustainable future in the region.

Srinivasan Ramabhadran is appointed as Managing Director and Board Member, dss⁺ and Cedric Parentelli, is appointed as the APAC Managing Director, APAC, dss⁺

"We remain committed to growing our leaders and providing new development experiences, while leveraging their experiences to help our clients achieve breakthroughs in operational safety, performance and sustainability that drive lasting success," said Davide Vassallo, CEO of dss⁺. "These leadership changes will further strengthen our growth trajectory and evolution of our firm."

Advancing Growth in Asia Pacific's Dynamic Markets

The Asia Pacific region remains a critical driver of global economic expansion, contributing approximately 60% of global growth in 2024, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). With a projected GDP growth of 4.4% in 2025 — outpacing the global average — the region continues to demonstrate remarkable economic resilience.

As a critical hub for heavy industries, dss⁺ observes significant developments across key sectors where the company has been actively expanding its operational excellence capabilities. The region is experiencing transformative changes in petrochemicals, energy, industrial manufacturing, and infrastructure. Major economies such as China, India, Australia, Japan, and some Southeast Asian nations are advancing strategically in industrial transformation, focusing on sustainable manufacturing, advanced petrochemical capabilities, and building resilient supply chains and infrastructure.

Key leadership appointments in Asia Pacific

Srinivasan Ramabhadran elevates his role to Managing Director and dss⁺ Board member. In this new position, Ramabhadran will focus on global growth initiatives aligned with the organisation's strategy while continuing to lead key accounts in the Asia Pacific region.

With over 22 years at dss⁺, Srinivasan built the consulting team across Asia Pacific and previously held roles including global practice leader for Operations Risk Management and market leader for India and ASEAN. He has developed trusted client relationships globally and has been instrumental in building the dss⁺ brand.

"I am honoured to shape and drive dss⁺'s global growth strategy," said Srinivasan. "The Asia Pacific region has been at the forefront of driving resilient growth, and I look forward to leveraging our regional insights and deep expertise to help organizations transform their operational performance and create lasting impact."

Cedric Parentelli is appointed Managing Director, Asia Pacific, focusing on delivering superior impact and value to clients in the region. He will reinforce the industry focus and embed deep transformational expertise in client organizations to ensure sustainable results.

Cedric, who began his career with dss⁺ nine years ago, previously led the Western, Central Europe and North Africa region, later expanding his responsibilities to lead Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He built structural foundations to support the brand's global strategy and focused on leveraging consulting capabilities and industry expertise to deliver strategic solutions to clients.

"The Asia Pacific region is a powerhouse of industrial and economic transformation, presenting both challenges and opportunities in high-hazard, complex industries," Cedric commented. "I am confident in the region's growth potential. We aim to help organizations turn operational risks into strategic advantages, elevating performance sustainably."

These leadership changes position dss⁺ to better serve its clients in Asia Pacific, driving growth and delivering impactful solutions in operational safety, performance, and sustainability across the region's diverse and rapidly evolving markets.

About dss⁺

dss⁺ is the operational transformation partner for complex and high-hazard industries. We help organisations achieve breakthroughs in safety, performance and sustainability that drive lasting success.

Combining deep technical expertise and decades of hands-on experience with cutting-edge methodologies and data-driven insights, we empower teams to shift mindsets, shape cultures and build the capabilities needed at every level. www.consultdss.com

