DT One Launches Tunz eSIM on Grab Indonesia, Making Global Mobile Connectivity Instant for Travellers

Global mobile data now available directly in the Grab app for Indonesian travellers abroad

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DT One today announced the launch of Tunz eSIM on Grab Indonesia , enabling Indonesian travellers to buy and activate global mobile data instantly within the Grab app.

With Tunz eSIM, Grab Indonesia users can now purchase mobile data before departure or upon arrival overseas, activate it in seconds, and connect immediately, without changing SIM cards or visiting telecom stores. The service addresses one of the most common travel pain points: reliable and affordable connectivity the moment users land.

This is the first time eSIM connectivity has been integrated into Grab in Indonesia, embedding international mobile data into one of the country's most widely used super apps. The rollout is exclusive to Indonesia and designed specifically for Indonesians travelling abroad

For Grab Indonesia, the integration adds a new digital service that complements its existing mobility, payments, and lifestyle offerings. It enables Grab to deepen user engagement, and support travellers throughout their journey, within a single app.

Peter De Caluwe, Chief Executive Officer of DT One said: "Staying connected when travelling is still more complicated than it should be. By launching Tunz eSIM on Grab Indonesia, we're removing friction from international connectivity and making it available instantly, through a platform millions already use every day. This is about solving a real travel problem at scale."

Rivana Mezaya, Director of Digital and Sustainability, Grab Indonesia said: "Connectivity is essential when people travel, yet it's often inconvenient to arrange. With Tunz eSIM now available directly in the Grab app, our users can stay connected abroad easily and instantly. This partnership allows us to extend practical, everyday services that support users beyond borders."

DT One enables digital platforms to offer cross-border services by connecting them to a global network of mobile operators and partners. Through its Tunz eSIM technology, DT One already supports on-demand mobile data access in more than 140 countries, helping platforms deliver seamless global connectivity at scale.

SOURCE DT One