DTI visited Yude Solar-GoodWe, exploring distributed solar investments in the Philippines

SUZHOU, China, June 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque met with Mr. Mr. Yudong Bao, CEO, YUDE SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD, to discuss the company's interest to participate in the Renewable Sector in the Philippines particularly in distributed photovoltaic (PV) development for residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications. The meeting was held on May 20 in Suzhou, China and organized by the Philippine Trade and Investment Center-Shanghai led by Vice Consul Commercial Jose Ma. S. Dinsay.

Yude Solar has recently completed its company registration in the Philippines and in the process of Structuring partnerships with experienced local companies in the solar industry. The company plans to collaborate with local EPC firms, financial institutions, and industry partners to establish a comprehensive distributed solar ecosystem in the country.

YUDE SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. a subsidiary of a Shanghai Stock Exchange-listed smart energy technology company GoodWe Corporation, was established in May 2021 and has rapidly emerged as one of China's leading rooftop solar developers. Headquartered in China and backed by GoodWe's global smart energy ecosystem, Yude specializes in distributed photovoltaic (PV) solutions for both residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications. Since its establishment, the company has developed and commissioned more than 3 GW of rooftop solar projects across China, positioning itself among the country's top five rooftop solar developers.

Originally focused on residential solar systems, Yude Solar has installed and commissioned more than 90,000 residential systems nationwide and currently operates in over 20 provinces across China. The company has been recognized as one of China's most influential household solar brands for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2025 and has obtained the CQC Household Photovoltaic System 2A Certification.

Leveraging the technological and manufacturing strengths of GoodWe, Yude Solar provides integrated smart energy solutions covering solar generation, energy storage, intelligent load management, and grid integration. Its C&I business focuses on Smart Energy Integration solutions combining "Load + Grid + Generation + Storage," enabling businesses to optimize energy efficiency, reduce electricity costs, and improve energy resilience.

Yude is currently expanding beyond traditional rooftop solar into a broader clean energy portfolio, including Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Green Energy Certificates (GEC), and other renewable energy initiatives aligned with China's carbon neutrality objectives and the global energy transition.

Yude Solar made a commitment to work with Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque, her team and other relevant government officials, to become a transformative force in the Philippines energy landscape by delivering affordable, reliable, and clean solar power solutions to homes and businesses across the country. Yude Solar can help empower Filipino families and enterprises through smart solar and battery storage systems that reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and lower monthly electricity bills. By combining advanced technology, flexible financing with zero upfront investment models, and strong local partnerships, Yude Solar can accelerate the Philippines' transition toward energy independence, sustainability, and long-term economic resilience—bringing not only power to communities, but also hope, opportunity, and a cleaner future for generations to come.

SOURCE YUDE SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.