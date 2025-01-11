Duke-NUS marks 20 years with transformative S$30m in philanthropic gifts and pledges to boost next-gen medical breakthroughs

The legacy of Duke-NUS' founding donor, the Estate of Khoo Teck Puat, continues with a transformative S$5.5 million gift towards research.

gift towards research. The HEAD Foundation steps up with a S$200,000 scholarship, underpinning Duke-NUS' commitment to developing medical expertise.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke-NUS Medical School celebrated its 20th anniversary with a significant philanthropic milestone, securing more than S$30 million in funding that will enrich advanced medical research and education. These contributions reflect the community's strong support for Duke-NUS' leading role in medical innovation and education.

(Standing, from left to right) Mrs Fang Ai Lian, Prof Tan Ser Kiat, Mr Tony Chew and Prof Tan Chorh Chuan (Seated, from left to right) Mr Cheung Wai Keung, Mr Goh Yew Lin, Minister Ng Eng Hen, Prof Thomas Coffman, Prof Tan Eng Chye and Prof Ng Wai Hoe Credit: Duke-NUS Medical School

The philanthropic achievements at tonight's gala paved the way for future innovations and medical breakthroughs. A major highlight was the S$5.5 million donation from the Estate of Khoo Teck Puat, our most significant benefactor with a history of contributing S$80 million to the School in 2007.

Of this latest donation, S$3.5 million will go to the Khoo Teck Puat Translational Research Fund to support projects with significant potential to be translated into clinical applications such as effective medical therapies and/or drugs.

The inaugural project will focus on developing new tools for diagnosing cardiometabolic diseases and funding metabolomics research headed by Professor Wang Yibin, Director of Duke-NUS' Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disorders programme. With limited therapeutic options currently available, the gift will be critical to the development of a state-of-the-art metabolism research centre in the School. It will also support Professor Wang and his team in acquiring top-notch technology and recruiting top-tier researchers to develop novel diagnostic tools and targeted treatments for cardiometabolic diseases.

Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen, the gala's guest-of-honour, said of Duke-NUS' journey and impact:

"As in 2005, when Duke-NUS was born, I have that same confidence that Duke-NUS will achieve even greater things going forward. Your faculty and staff will continue to be pacesetters for many fields of medicine and public health. Your students and graduates will excel, distinguishing themselves with their talents and passion. Your doctors will add health and wealth to living for Singaporeans and the wider region."

Ms Mavis Khoo, speaking on behalf of the Estate of Khoo Teck Puat, reflected on the impact of her family's contributions:

"My late father believed passionately that advances in education, healthcare and medical research will make a substantial difference to the lives of people in Singapore and around the world. We are very proud of Duke-NUS' achievements over the years, and are confident that the School will continue to break new grounds in the treatment of diseases, thus benefiting current and future generations."

The School also received a pledge of US$20 million (approximately S$27.4 million) to advance cutting-edge translational genomic research in the next two to three years, with local and international partners.

Additional significant contributions include The HEAD Foundation's S$200,000 scholarship, which will support MD students with funds that can be used towards tuition fees and living expenses, further underscoring Duke-NUS' dedication to fostering the next generation of medical professionals.

Mr Lim Yu Book, Director of The HEAD Foundation, shared the foundation's vision for the scholarship:

"The HEAD Foundation Scholarship aims to provide meaningful support for Duke-NUS students, fuelling their journey to become impactful medical professionals. As we celebrate Duke-NUS' 20th anniversary, this scholarship underscores our commitment to fostering a new generation of doctors dedicated to transforming patient care and community health."

Mr Goh Yew Lin, Chairman of the Duke-NUS Governing Board, reflected on the School's journey and its bright future:

"From its inception, Duke-NUS was envisioned as a beacon of medical excellence and innovation. Thanks to the unwavering support of our donors, like the Estate of Khoo Teck Puat and many others, we have been able to make that vision a reality. These generous contributions not only empower our continued leadership in biomedical sciences but also ensure we remain at the forefront of medical education and research."

Professor Thomas Coffman, Dean of Duke-NUS, added:

"The generous gifts from our donors underscore the confidence and commitment of our community towards advancing human health. These funds will significantly enhance our research capabilities, enabling our researchers to make impactful discoveries that can lead to better patient outcomes worldwide, while we continue to provide top-tier medical education."

The fundraiser celebrated and strategically advanced Duke-NUS' initiatives in medical education and research. Highlighting the School's innovative approach, the evening included an engaging segment with TwoSet Violin, blending art with discourse in medical science.

As Duke-NUS anticipates many more decades of excellence and innovation, the ongoing support from philanthropists and our community will be crucial in propelling the next wave of medical breakthroughs and educational advancements.

About Duke-NUS Medical School

Duke-NUS is Singapore's flagship graduate entry medical school, established in 2005 with a strategic, government-led partnership between two world-class institutions: Duke University School of Medicine and the National University of Singapore (NUS). Through an innovative curriculum, students at Duke-NUS are nurtured to become multi-faceted 'Clinicians Plus' poised to steer the healthcare and biomedical ecosystem in Singapore and beyond. A leader in ground-breaking research and translational innovation, Duke-NUS has gained international renown through its five Signature Research Programmes and ten Centres. The enduring impact of its discoveries is amplified by its successful Academic Medicine partnership with Singapore Health Services (SingHealth), Singapore's largest healthcare group. This strategic alliance has led to the creation of 15 Academic Clinical Programmes, which harness multi-disciplinary research and education to transform medicine and improve lives.

For more information, please visit www.duke-nus.edu.sg

SOURCE Duke-NUS Medical School