Dulwich College Ranjit Murugason Sustainability Fund Secures Renewed Support from LGT Bank Singapore to Advance Student-Led Initiatives

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dulwich College Ranjit Murugason Sustainability Fund is pleased to announce renewed support from LGT Bank Singapore ("LGT"), reinforcing a three-year collaboration that has helped Dulwich College (Singapore) students develop the skills, confidence and guidance needed to deliver meaningful sustainability and community projects across Singapore and the region.

The Sustainability Fund sits at the heart of the College's Live Worldwise vision and Guiding Statements, encouraging students to take purposeful action and thoughtfully engage with issues of intercultural awareness, wellbeing, environmental sustainability and social justice.

LGT will be contributing a total of S$50,000 to the Fund—S$30,000 previously committed and a further S$20,000 in new support (S$10,000 in 2026 and S$10,000 in 2027). This ongoing partnership strengthens the Fund's capacity to back a broader range of student initiatives and create more opportunities for young people to design and deliver impactful projects.

LGT became co-sponsor of the Sustainability Fund in 2022, partnering with Mr Ranjit Murugason to champion student initiatives addressing social and environmental challenges through research, collaboration and practical action. Their involvement has included both financial support and direct engagement. Mr Raveen Bharvani, Managing Director at LGT Bank Singapore and lead of the bank's Employee Sustainability Group (ESG), has served annually as a judge for the College's Call to Action Awards, providing mentorship and expert insight as students develop and present their proposals.

"Live Worldwise calls on our students to take meaningful action in the world, and the Sustainability Fund is one of the clearest expressions of that vision," said Mr David Ingram, Head of Dulwich College (Singapore). "It offers authentic opportunities for students to lead, collaborate and see the real-world impact of their decisions. LGT's support deepens our ability to provide these experiences, enabling more young people to engage confidently with complex challenges and make constructive contributions to their communities. We are deeply appreciative of their renewed partnership."

"I am pleased to reaffirm LGT's continued support for the Sustainability Fund," said Mr Ranjit Murugason, Fellow of the College and founder of the Sustainability Fund. "Their renewed commitment reinforces the long-term foundation of the Fund and ensures we can continue investing in student initiatives with clarity, purpose and real impact. Since 2022, LGT has been a trusted partner whose belief in the potential of young people has broadened the scope and ambition of our work. I look forward to seeing this partnership support even more meaningful projects in the years ahead."

"At LGT, we are committed to supporting initiatives that create positive impact and lasting value for our communities. Our continued collaboration with the Sustainability Fund reflects our dedication to fostering innovation, sustainability and social responsibility among future generations—reflecting the Princely Family of Liechtenstein's legacy of responsible stewardship. We are pleased to stand alongside Dulwich College (Singapore) and its students as they transform bold ideas into real-world impact," said Mr Adrian Baumgartner, CEO of LGT Bank Singapore.

Mr Raveen Bharvani, lead of the ESG Group at LGT Bank Singapore, said, "Over the past three years, we have been consistently impressed by the strategic thinking and leadership shown by Dulwich College (Singapore) students. Serving on the Call to Action Awards judging panel has offered a clear view of the calibre and creativity of these young people. We are excited to continue this partnership and contribute to the development of the next generation of responsible leaders."

About Dulwich College (Singapore)

Dulwich College (Singapore) is a leading international school for students aged 2 to 18, drawing on over 400 years of heritage from Dulwich College in London and rooted in the ethos of the British independent school tradition. Guided by its vision to Live Worldwise and its Guiding Statements — Innovative Learning, Intercultural Awareness, Wellbeing, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Environmental Sustainability, and Social Justice — the College prepares students to make a positive difference in the world. Its rich curriculum balances academic excellence with holistic development in the arts, sport, innovation, and service, nurturing curious, compassionate global citizens.

For more information, visit singapore.dulwich.org

About LGT

LGT is a leading international private banking and asset management group that has been fully controlled by the Liechtenstein Princely Family for over 90 years. As at 30 June 2025, LGT managed assets of CHF 359.6 billion (USD 451.6 billion) for wealthy private individuals and institutional clients. LGT employs over 6000 people who work out of more than 40 locations in Europe, Asia, the Americas, Australia and the Middle East. www.lgt.com

About the Dulwich College Ranjit Murugason Sustainability Fund

The Dulwich College Ranjit Murugason Sustainability Fund was established in 2022 to empower students to design practical, purposeful, and community-driven solutions to tackle the social and environmental challenges of the day. A collaboration between Dulwich College (Singapore) and Ranjit Murugason, Fellow of the College, parent, and Old Alleynian, the Sustainability Fund embodies the College's vision to Live Worldwise and nurtures compassionate global citizens ready to make a positive difference in the world.

SOURCE Dulwich College (Singapore)