Dun & Bradstreet and Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation Join Forces to Mitigate Export Risk Through Launch of "HKECIC-D&B Export Credit Risk Index"

HONG KONG, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the launch of "HKECIC - D&B Export Credit Risk Index", alongside the Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation (HKECIC) to support Hong Kong exporters to better understand industry sentiments, insights and assist more prudent and timely business decisions. This enables local exporters to leverage reliable and comprehensive macro and micro data sources and cross-analysis provided by HKECIC and D&B.

Mr Terence Chiu, Commissioner, HKECIC, said: "Hong Kong exporters had been facing hard times in recent years. In view of the geopolitical complexity and a more volatile global trade environment, we are glad to have Dun & Bradstreet as a partner in leveraging our data sources, including claim and payment difficulty data for cross analysis. The Index can provide insights and support Hong Kong exporters in strengthening their risk management. In addition, HKECIC will continue to support Hong Kong exporters in exploring new overseas markets, lowering trading risk, and reducing operating costs."

Mr Andrew Wu, General Manager, Dun & Bradstreet China, said: "We are delighted to announce our collaboration with HKECIC in launching this inaugural index, which integrates global macro risk analysis with export credit insurance business data. This index will enable Hong Kong exporters to gain a better understanding of industry sentiment and insights, as well as assist them in making more prudent and timely decisions. Dun & Bradstreet will continue to combine global data with local insights to help organizations of all sizes to make smarter decisions. "

The HKECIC-D&B Export Credit Risk Index is meticulously crafted by leveraging data and insights from both HKECIC and D&B. It employs weighted moving average analysis and evaluates aggregate insurance business data from HKECIC, focusing on two key export credit risk indicators – claim data and payment difficulty data. Additionally, this index represents a comprehensive macroeconomic overview curated by a team of D&B country and region intelligence experts, economists and data specialists. Their insights span across nine distinct perspectives: short- and long-term economic outlooks, market potential, business regulatory environments, political insecurity, expropriation, foreign exchange, transfer, and business continuity.

This index covers five key markets: Canada, Mainland China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Within each market index, it is further delineated across three specific industries, namely Electrical Appliances, Electronics, Textiles & Clothing. This meticulous approach ensures a nuanced and detailed assessment of export credit risks across diverse markets and industries.

