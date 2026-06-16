Dun & Bradstreet Becomes the Trusted Partner for Global Agentic Workflows Through Integrations with Anthropic, OpenAI and Microsoft

HONG KONG, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet recently announced a series of collaborations with OpenAI, Microsoft and Anthropic, bringing the D&B Commercial Graph™ into their respective platform ecosystems. Users can now access Dun & Bradstreet data across leading AI platforms including ChatGPT, Codex, Microsoft 365 Copilot and Claude.

The collaborations represent an important step in embedding trusted business data into agentic workflows. As enterprises increasingly adopt AI to support research, analysis, onboarding, compliance, finance and risk decisioning, access to verified, structured and continuously updated business information is becoming essential to improving confidence, consistency and governance in AI-powered outcomes.

D&B Commercial Graph Powers the Core Data Foundation for the AI Era

As artificial intelligence continues to advance into the agentic era, enterprises increasingly require high quality data that is structured, contextualized and machine readable. AI agents supporting complex workflows, including due diligence, compliance screening, financial analysis and business decision making, rely on trusted data to generate accurate, reliable and actionable insights.

Anchored by the D-U-N-S® Number business identifier, the D&B Commercial Graph™ provides a foundational context layer for understanding business identity, relationships and risk across the global economy. Only with verified business information can agents deliver true business value and ROI in finance and risk management scenarios.

The D&B Commercial Graph™ integrates public and proprietary commercial signals, as well as directly contributed business information, to create a continuously validated view of business identity, ownership, supplier relationships, financials, and risk indicators. The result is an authoritative view of how businesses connect and operate globally. With more than 100 billion verifications, tests, and checks each month, D&B's Commercial Graph™ delivers coverage, accuracy, consistency, and governance across enterprise systems and AI applications.

Building on this foundation, Dun & Bradstreet is working with leading AI platforms to embed a trusted data layer directly into enterprise workflows.

Collaboration with OpenAI: Bringing Verified Business Context into Finance Workflows

Dun & Bradstreet has collaborated with OpenAI to enable users to access the D&B Commercial Graph™ in ChatGPT and Codex via Model Context Protocol, or MCP, servers. The integration allows financial professionals to bring verified business identity, ownership, relationship, credit and risk data directly into their workflows to accelerate due diligence, financial reporting, validation, guidance and credit origination.

Through D&B-hosted MCP servers, customers can securely connect Dun & Bradstreet data to ChatGPT and Codex, using natural language prompts and custom agents to streamline data-intensive workflows. Users can also access D&B Finance Analytics tools via MCP servers to support automated business credit decisions, powered by real-time insight into hundreds of millions of businesses and a rules-based engine. This enables finance teams to identify and manage risk across portfolios within a headless AI architecture.

"AI is quickly becoming a core part of how organizations make decisions across finance, risk, and growth, and its impact depends on the quality of the data behind it," said Scott Spencer, General Manager, Finance & Credit at Dun & Bradstreet. "By bringing the D&B Commercial Graph into ChatGPT and Codex, we're meeting customers where they are working. This helps teams of all sizes, including small and mid-sized businesses, to embrace the power of AI with confidence in their workflows."

Collaboration with Microsoft: Bringing Verified Business Data into Microsoft 365 Copilot

Through its collaboration with Microsoft, Dun & Bradstreet has made its Graph Connector available in Microsoft 365 Copilot, giving developers and enterprises no-cost access to a curated sample of data from the D&B Commercial Graph™. This allows users to explore how verified business data can support use cases such as research, business identification and workflow enhancement within Copilot."

The D&B Graph Connector provides access to foundational information on tens of thousands of global public and private companies, including company summaries, locations, contact information, and key data such as employee and revenue ranges.

"Knowing who you're doing business with is an essential part of knowledge workflows," said Chantrelle Nielsen, Principal Product Management for Microsoft 365 Copilot at Microsoft. "Integrating this sample of Dun & Bradstreet data into Microsoft 365 Copilot provides that crucial first step of business identification and opens the door for users to explore new ways to use D&B's continuously updated business data in Copilot."

Collaboration with Anthropic: Accelerating Onboarding, Risk and Compliance Workflows in Claude

In collaboration with Anthropic, Dun & Bradstreet is bringing verified business, risk and compliance data capabilities into Claude to help enterprises accelerate onboarding and compliance workflows.

By integrating the D&B Commercial Graph™ into Claude, users can access verified business information, corporate linkage data and risk intelligence within a unified workflow framework, enabling more efficient entity verification, relationship analysis and process execution.

This approach represents the future of knowledge work for enterprises: AI systems that do not simply summarize information, but operate with verified enterprise context, risk logic, and governance.

Dun & Bradstreet China: Empowering Local Agentic Workflows with Trusted Business Data

From OpenAI to Microsoft to Anthropic, a clear trend is emerging: trusted business data is rapidly integrating into agentic workflows, becoming a critical foundation for large language models to connect with real-world business scenarios, support task execution and enable decision-making. Dun & Bradstreet China continues to drive the deep integration of trusted business data with both local and global AI platforms.

Currently, Dun & Bradstreet's global data along with China Data by Topics via MCP servers support integration with leading international platforms and developer tools such as Microsoft Copilot, Cursor, Claude Code and OpenClaw, while also being compatible with local AI ecosystems including Trae, WorkBuddy, QoderWork, Coze and CherryStudio.

Leveraging the D&B Commercial Graph™, the D-U-N-S® Number and business data covering nearly 900 million companies worldwide, Dun & Bradstreet China embeds global business data capabilities into enterprise large language models, AI agents and business workflows. This helps customers access global company information more efficiently, identify corporate linkage networks and gain insights into potential risks.

In the AI era, Dun & Bradstreet is becoming a trusted partner within agentic workflows, helping customers make smarter, faster and more confident decisions across key scenarios including customer acquisition, risk management, supply chain management, trade compliance and global expansion.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet provides the verified commercial identity foundation for enterprises to deploy AI at scale. The company originated the D‑U‑N‑S® Number in 1963, now the global standard for identifying commercial entities. Anchored by this identifier, the D&B Commercial Graph structures and connects business identity consistently across systems, enabling AI to operate on accurate, validated data. Since 1841, businesses of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to navigate change and accelerate growth. For more information, visit: www.dnb.com.hk

SOURCE Dun & Bradstreet