Durapower to electrify AGV fleet for PSA Tuas Port

Will continue to seek partnerships for global port electrification solutions to advance decarbonisation

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singaporean Lithium-ion battery manufacturer, Durapower Holdings Pte Ltd ("Durapower") has successfully commissioned 54 Automated Guided Vehicles ("AGV"), powered by Durapower batteries, for operations at PSA Singapore ("PSA") Tuas Port.

Durapower clinched the PSA Tuas Port AGV battery tender earlier this year, and has completed testing of its 266kWh Battery Energy Storage System ("BESS") with a third-party AGV manufacturer.

AGV, powered by Durapower, at PSA Tuas Port. Image: Durapower Group

This successful launch builds on Durapower's ongoing efforts to advance global port decarbonisation. Durapower's customised durable, high power battery solutions, first deployed in 2012 for specialty vehicles like AGVs, are built for ruggedness to withstand heavy loads, and extreme operating conditions. Serving as the backbone of commerce and industry, heavy vehicles bear the responsibility of heavy-lifting operations. To minimise operational downtime, Durapower offers high-performance, fast-charging battery pack systems for operational efficiency. Durapower battery solutions are used in logistics parks, airports, seaports, and other industrial applications globally.

Mr Kelvin Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Durapower Group commented, "This latest award is a testament to our customers and port businesses' confidence in the quality, our products, in terms of performance, track record and safety, for heavy duty, specialty commercial electric vehicles that operate under strenuous conditions. It also highlights our strong relationship with PSA and partnership opportunities with various AGV manufacturers. We will continue to build on our technical capability and innovation to advance powerful and efficient clean energy solutions to the world."

About Durapower Group (www.durapowergroup.com)

Headquartered in Singapore, Durapower offers closed-loop, end-to-end energy storage solutions for the electric mobility and renewable energy applications including on and off-road Electric, Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, electric marine vessel and stationary energy storage solutions. Since 2009, Durapower has been a leading innovator of Lithium-Ion cell technology, focusing on the research and development of battery materials, battery cell manufacturing and system integration. With a global presence spanning 24 countries and 49 cities, including European Countries, China, India and Southeast Asia. Durapower Group strives to make scalable, sustainable batteries that support the circular economy, empowering lives and transforming the future towards a carbon neutral economy.

