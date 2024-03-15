Duravit Hosts First APAC Distributor Summit in Vietnam at its First Flagship Showroom in APAC

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duravit, a leading manufacturer of designer bathrooms, announced that it hosted its first-ever APAC Distributor Summit in Ho Chi Minh city, Viet Nam. Hosted by Duravit Vietnam, the summit embraced the theme of "The Elite," which aligns with Vietnam's strategic focus. To emphasise collaboration and unity among Duravit distributors in the region, and to showcase Duravit's commitment to local adaptation in each country, the summit was titled "Fusion of the Elite."

Duravit's summit welcomed Peter Bromberger, APAC Vice President, and Alpha Ang, General Manager, Asia. Both leaders expressed optimism about the APAC region, a key market for Duravit's 2024 strategy, particularly within luxury lifestyles. Citing Statista, the summit highlighted the Asian luxury goods market's impressive growth trajectory, projected to reach a staggering US$142.70 billion in 2024. This growth positions APAC as a key market for Duravit's 2024 strategy.

Duravit further emphasised the APAC region's importance by unveiling its latest innovative designs: the Aurena (Artisan Lines), Starck 1 Barrel by Philippe Starck, and the D-Code, envisioned as the new leader in "affordable luxury" lifestyle.

The morning session of the summit concluded with a tour of the Duravit Flagship Showroom, the largest showroom in the APAC region, drawing inspiration from Vietnamese pottery art. The APAC Distributor Summit was a resounding success, solidifying the Asia-Pacific region's strategic importance for Duravit's continued growth. The event served as a catalyst to unlock the full potential of this dynamic market.

DURAVIT AG

Founded in 1817 in Hornberg in the Black Forest, Duravit AG is today a leading international manufacturer of designer bathrooms and is active in more than 130 countries worldwide. The complete bathroom supplier's product portfolio comprises top quality sanitary ceramics, bathroom furniture, bathtubs and shower trays, wellness systems, shower-toilets, faucets, and accessories as well as installation systems. Alongside its in-house design expertise, Duravit also works closely on product development with an international network of designers such as Cecilie Manz, Philippe Starck, Christian Werner, Sebastian Herkner, and Bertrand Lejoly as well as talented newcomers. Duravit's ambition is to make its stakeholders' lives a little better each day through a combination of forward-looking designs, uncompromising product excellence, a keen sense of human requirements, and responsible corporate management.

For further information, please contact:

Phuc Nguyen

Marketing Manager (Asia)

T +84 28 6299 9092 | M +84 978 357 124

E [email protected] | www.duravit.com

SOURCE DURAVIT AG