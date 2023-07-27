Dusit International launches new group-wide sustainability program, 'Tree of Life'

New program clarifies Dusit's sustainability intentions and includes

actionable and easy-to-follow steps that its business units can take to

benefit the environment, their people, and their broader communities.

BANGKOK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fully embracing 'Sustainability' as one of the four key pillars of Dusit Graciousness, Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has rolled out a new group-wide sustainability initiative, Tree of Life, designed to ensure the company delivers on its promise to always have a positive impact wherever it sets foot.

Dusit’s group-wide sustainability initiative, Tree of Life, is designed to ensure the company delivers on its promise to always have a positive impact wherever it sets foot.

Intended to cover the entire Dusit group, the program is initially being rolled out to all Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide, including 54 properties operating across 19 countries. Other business units, including Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Property Development, and Hospitality-Related Services, will join the program soon.

Designed by the company's Sustainability Committee, the Tree of Life program has 31 criteria aligned with selected United Nations' Global Sustainable Development Goals, as well as industry-specific targets, set over four levels of achievement. It includes Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) elements, ensuring that Dusit properties operate as sustainably as possible.

The program's mandatory level one encompasses eight crucial criteria designed to promote sustainability and responsible practices across the entire Dusit group. These criteria include the protection of vulnerable species, the minimisation of food waste, the reduction of single-use plastic, the implementation of effective waste segregation methods to enhance recyclability, the promotion of energy conservation and efficiency, the prioritisation of staff and customer well-being through robust safety management practices, the prohibition of trafficking and sexual exploitation, and active collaboration with local community leaders to identify and support projects or activities that bring tangible benefits to Dusit's broader communities.

Hotels and business units are awarded Tree of Life' leaves' based on their level of achievement. Dusit properties that exceed the compulsory criteria outlined in mandatory level one are eligible to move up the levels. Level two requires a level one pass and the achievement of 18 criteria; level three requires a level two pass and the achievement of 23 criteria; and level four, the program's pinnacle, requires a level three pass and the achievement of 28 criteria. Guests, customers, and partners can easily ascertain what level a property has achieved based on the number of 'leaves' it has been awarded.

"Implementing the Tree of Life program at Dusit International is not only a strategic move but also a reflection of our deep-rooted values as a company," said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International. "This initiative reinforces our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and strong governance practices. By aligning with global sustainable development goals and industry-specific targets, we aim to lead by example, inspire change within our industry, and leave a positive and lasting impact on the communities where we operate. The Tree of Life program serves as a catalyst for transformative action, ensuring that our properties operate in harmony with the environment, foster well-being for our guests and employees, and make a meaningful difference in the world."

The Tree of Life program will be closely monitored and supported by Dusit International's dedicated Sustainability Committee, which is led by Ms Suthumpun. This committee will play a vital role in overseeing the implementation and progress of the program, conducting regular audits to assess compliance, and identifying areas for improvement. Furthermore, the Sustainability Committee will proactively develop and roll out new policies and procedures to ensure the program remains dynamic, responsive, and aligned with emerging global standards and best practices.

Gilles Cretallaz, COO, Dusit International, said, "Through our Tree of Life program, our hotels and resorts will embark on a transformative journey that intertwines sustainability with the very fabric of our operations. With each leaf earned, our properties will reaffirm their commitment to shaping a world where harmony between nature and hospitality flourishes and every guest experience leaves a lasting positive legacy. Our leaf-based system serves as a symbol of reassurance, ensuring guests can easily determine the transformative impact their choices make, and rest assured knowing they are contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous world for generations to come."

Dusit's strategy for sustainable business is aligned with the four pillars of Dusit Graciousness –Service (personalised and gracious), Well-Being (delivering wellness experiences beyond the spa), Locality (uniquely linking guests with the local community), and Sustainability (social, economic, and environmental).

In 2022, Dusit Hotels and Resorts became the first hotel chain in Thailand to source 100% organic jasmine rice at all of its properties throughout the kingdom. By directly purchasing from small-scale farms in northeastern Thailand, Dusit not only provides nutritional benefits to its guests, customers, and employees, but also generates sustainable income for the communities it supports. The company also began procuring cage-free eggs for six of its hotels, with plans to implement similar projects as it further enhances its supply chain management this year.

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.

The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes approximately 300 properties operating under a total of seven brands (Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, Dusit Suites, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 19 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion, and diversification.

For more information, please visit dusit-international.com.

Images can be downloaded via medialib.dusit.com.

SOURCE Dusit International