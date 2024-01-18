DV Group Announces Strategic Expansion, Building on Global Presence, Further Diversifying Offerings

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DV Group, a diversified global financial services firm, today announced a significant strategic expansion across its subsidiary trading companies, including DV Energy, a division of DV Trading. The expansion marks DV Group's latest strides in its commitment to providing liquidity to the global financial markets across all asset classes.

Global Expansion

As part of its growth strategy, including efforts to fuel expansion in the firm's energy and other operations, DV affiliate DV International Investment (ME) Ltd. recently opened a new office in Dubai. In addition, DV Energy is significantly increasing its footprint and headcount in London, New York, and Houston, with plans to add dozens of front- and middle-office positions this year. The build-up reflects DV Energy's commitment to serving the energy sector across multiple geographies and markets.

DV co-founder Jared Vegosen said: "Our vision has always been to be at the forefront of financial innovation and trading. DV's expansion across key global markets underscores the success we've had in attracting a broad range of talented, experienced professionals – including more than 100 new personnel in 2023 – to the DV family of companies in a growing number of asset classes."

Diversification in Products and Services

The DV companies are diversifying their portfolios beyond their traditional stronghold in cleared financial instruments. DV Energy, for instance, is extending its reach into agricultural commodities, precious and base metals, and over-the-counter (OTC) commodities. The company has recently attracted industry veterans from leading global firms. Ashley Armer and Sriram Satish joined from Merrill (formerly Bank of America Merrill Lynch) to lead the base metals expansion, and Oliver Freedman and Ross Berry, formerly of Glencore and Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners respectively, will grow the Ags and Softs Desk.

To reinforce its market presence with producers and end users, DV Energy is in the process of launching new business ventures, expanding its OTC coverage for commodities. The initiative includes providing bespoke hedging solutions and margin lending services, tailored to meet the unique needs of small and medium enterprises. Spearheading these ventures are industry veterans Wil Harris and Brayton Tom.

Sean Lambert, Partner and Global Head of DV Energy, said: "The introduction of our new product segments and business initiatives represents not just our growth but our evolution. These initiatives are a direct response to the dynamic needs of the market and our counterparties. Wil and Brayton have vast experience and a forward-thinking approach that we expect will drive our continued success and innovation in the OTC space. Together with Ashley, Sriram, Oliver and Ross – and some new talent we're welcoming in the precious metals space – we're able to lead the way in offering sophisticated, tailored solutions to the entirety of the energy and commodities trading complex."

About DV Group

DV Group and its affiliates, including DV Trading, DV Securities, DV Investment Management, DV Chain and ITG, are a leading force in the global financial sector. Utilizing advanced technology and trading strategies, the Group provides essential liquidity to worldwide financial markets and allocates capital in the alternative investment space. DV Group has a team of more than 500 experienced professionals dedicated to innovative trading strategies, risk management methodologies and investments.

