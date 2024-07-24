Dymax Expands Core Market Focus to Include the Energy Sector

--Offers Light-Cure Solutions for Stationary Storage Systems, Industrial Gas Turbines, Fuel Cells, and Battery Pack Assembly

SINGAPORE , July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymax, a leading manufacturer of rapid curing materials and equipment, announces a curated lineup of light-curable adhesives and coatings designed specifically to meet the complex assembly needs of stationary energy storage systems such as industrial gas turbines (IGTs) and various types of fuel cells and electrolyzers including Solid Oxide (SOFC) and Proton Exchange Membrane (PEMFC).

Green Light-Cure Solutions for Fuel Cell Technology, Energy Storage, Power Generation and Distribution Enable the Assembly of Clean and Efficient Energy Sources

Manufacturers and assemblers of energy systems often face challenges related to durability, efficiency, and safe operation under diverse and demanding conditions. Dymax's adhesives, coatings, encapsulants, sealants, and maskants are designed to address assembly and end-product performance obstacles in energy applications.

The materials cure quickly under light exposure, facilitating faster production speeds, which is important for high-volume manufacturing. They also provide strong adhesion and are suitable for various substrates used in energy system components, including metals and advanced composites. Their versatile nature makes them suitable for applications requiring high structural integrity, tight seals, and performance under fluctuating conditions.

Dymax products are effective in environments that require resistance to high temperatures and aggressive chemicals. In manufacturing and assembling SOFC and PEM fuel cell stacks, gasket sealants and adhesives maintain their integrity at high temperatures and resist chemical degradation from fuel cell electrolytes and gases.

Light-curable maskants protect sensitive gas turbine engine components during surface finishing. Conformal coatings and encapsulants offer protection of printed circuit boards housed within IGT control systems from changing environments.

Dymax products provide electrical insulation and mechanical stability to large-scale battery assemblies in ESS and battery packs. These features contribute to safer and more reliable energy storage solutions, supporting renewable energy integration and grid stabilization.

"Dymax continues to innovate in the field of light-curable materials, focusing on the specific needs of energy system manufacturers," said Virginia Hogan, Business Development Manager at Dymax. "Our products are developed with an in-depth understanding of the challenges in this sector, ensuring that they not only simplify the assembly process but also enhance the operational effectiveness and longevity of the systems."

These light-curable materials also support sustainability initiatives by reducing energy use during curing and eliminating the need for solvents, thus minimizing the environmental impact of traditional manufacturing processes. Along with formulated products, Dymax has a portfolio of light-curing equipment and dispensing systems to enhance high-speed assembly lines and improve throughput and efficiency. A highly knowledgeable team of system integrators can assist companies with the implementation of full-scale equipment and customized solutions to meet specific business needs.

