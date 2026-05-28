Dymax Expands HLC Adhesive Portfolio with New Low Viscosity Medical Product

--New Adhesive Enables Reliable Bonding in Both Light and Shadowed Areas

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymax, a global manufacturer of light-curing materials and equipment, today announced the release of HLC-M-1004, a low viscosity adhesive designed to support efficient assembly of complex medical devices.

HLC‑M‑1004 expands the HLC™ Adhesives portfolio, which utilizes a hybrid light‑curable platform to support curing in both light‑exposed and shadowed areas. The adhesive combines on‑contact cure in dark areas with rapid, low‑intensity UV or visible‑light curing to support fast, reliable manufacturing.

Dymax Expands HLC™ Adhesives Portfolio with New Medical Adhesive, HLC‑M‑1004

Designed for medical device assembly, HLC-M-1004 is well-suited for applications involving catheters, diagnostic and therapeutic devices, and other parts that incorporate opaque or light-blocking substrates. The adhesive delivers low viscosity for controlled dispensing and penetration into tight bond gaps, enabling consistent bond formation without the need for primers.

Additional performance benefits include limited blooming with proper light curing, flexibility after cure, and improved aesthetics. The material provides rapid fixturing to support high-throughput manufacturing processes.

HLC-M-1004 has been evaluated in accordance with applicable ISO 10993 biocompatibility standards and contains no nonreactive solvents. As a one-part material, it helps manufacturers simplify processes, reduce waste, and improve overall production efficiency.

With the addition of HLC-M-1004, Dymax continues to expand the HLC Adhesive family to address evolving bonding challenges in medical device assembly environments.

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispensing equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company's adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at +65 6752 2887.

SOURCE Dymax