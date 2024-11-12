Dyna.Ai and DCS Card Centre Partner to Accelerate AI Transformation in Singapore's Financial Services Sector

Both companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), demonstrating their commitment to enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency through AI.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyna.Ai, a leading AI-as-a-Service company, has announced a strategic partnership with DCS Card Centre, a prominent local financial institution. This partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the 2024 Singapore Fintech Festival, reflects their shared commitment to leveraging AI to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency in the financial services sector.

Tomas Skoumal, Chairman and Co-President of Dyna.Ai, and Karen Low, CEO of DCS Card Centre

Tomas Skoumal, Chairman and Co-President of Dyna.Ai, emphasized the importance of the partnership: "We are excited to join forces with DCS Card Centre, a forward-thinking financial institution that understands the transformative power of AI in the industry. By integrating our advanced AI solutions with DCS Card Centre's extensive market expertise, we aim to achieve impactful results that elevate customer experience and enhance operational efficiency."



Charles Huang, Chairman of DCS, said, "Since DCS's transformation in 2022, the mission has been to drive innovation and elevate the company's offerings through cutting-edge technologies such as AI and fintech. One significant improvement we've implemented is the instant approval of credit card applications, enhancing efficiency and convenience for our customers. As we move forward, DCS will continue to evolve and embrace technological advancements to better serve Singapore and extend our services beyond its borders. Our commitment remains focused on growth, innovation, and delivering exceptional financial solutions for our customers."

DCS Card Centre partnered with Dyna.Ai earlier this year to leverage AI solutions for its collection calls and plans to expand the partnership by incorporating Dyna.Ai's AI capabilities into marketing calls and app enhancements in the coming months.

"Leveraging Dyna.Ai's advanced AI technology, DCS Card Centre is making a significant move toward a future-proof financial services environment. This collaboration exemplifies the transformative impact of AI in driving positive change within the industry", said a DCS Card Centre spokesperson.

About Dyna.Ai

Dyna.Ai is a leading AI-as-a-Service company headquartered in Singapore, dedicated to transforming the finance industry and beyond with cutting-edge AI-driven products and solutions.

Our expertise encompasses state-of-the-art AI models, sophisticated algorithms, AI-human interaction technologies, and big data analytics. These capabilities enable us to deliver top-tier AI solutions that empower our clients to achieve business success and maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.

At Dyna.Ai, we are committed to delivering AI-driven solutions that are pivotal in enhancing system operations, improving customer acquisition and activation, optimizing risk management, boosting operational productivity, and reducing costs.

About DCS Card Centre

Established in 1973, Diners Club Singapore was among the founding institutions that launched the first series of charge cards and credit cards in Singapore. In October 2022, Diners Club Singapore was renamed to DCS Card Centre Pte Ltd ("DCS") and aims to be an innovative fintech leader driving integrated payment and financial services while leveraging on their deep heritage.

By investing in technology and building strategic partnerships, DCS delivers new card products designed to suit the needs of diverse customer segments. DCS also develops readymade payments solutions that can be seamlessly integrated with existing products in the market, helping to expand the business horizons of its partners while empowering end users. For more information, visit https://dcscc.com/

