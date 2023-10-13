dzwww.com: The Fourth Multinational Corporation Leaders Summit Weihai City Special Event Successfully Held

News provided by

dzwww.com

13 Oct, 2023, 15:10 CST

WEIHAI, China, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 10th to 12th, the Fourth Multinational Corporation Leaders Summit was held in Qingdao. Leveraging the summit's increasingly outstanding, fruitful, and influential communication channels and exchange platform, on October 10th, the Weihai Industrial Promotion Meeting themed "Focusing on Green Low-Carbon, Sharing Development Opportunities" and the Weihai "City Walk Urban Tour Guide" launch event and afternoon tea event kicked off.

For Weihai, which is actively integrating into the construction of the provincial green, low-carbon, high-quality development pilot zone, the annual Multinational Corporation Leaders Qingdao Summit is not only a high-level international event but also a high-level open platform that gathers global high-end resources.

Once again stepping onto the international stage, this Weihai city special event aimed to amplify the effect of the summit, deepen and solidify cooperation with multinational companies. Not only was there a new height in the thematic setting, but there was also an upgrade in the lineup of guests. The investment matching and event content also underwent innovative upgrades. At the Weihai Industrial Promotion Meeting, segments such as interpretation of policies on green, low-carbon, high-quality development, company roadshows, the issuance of the "Weihai Talent Card", and centralized project signings were set up, presenting new investment hotspots to global investors, sharing new development opportunities, and jointly composing a new chapter of cooperation between Weihai and multinational companies.

SOURCE dzwww.com

Also from this source

Sister Cities of Weihai Gathered to Renew Friendships and Enhance Cooperation

Sister Cities of Weihai Gathered to Renew Friendships and Enhance Cooperation

This is a report from dzwww.com: The establishment and expansion of the "circle of friends" of International Sister Cities is one of the perspectives ...

The 6th Annual Meeting of Weihai Mayor's International Economic Advisory Council successfully held

A news report from dzwww.com: The 6th Annual Meeting of Weihai Mayor's International Economic Advisory Council was successfully held from September 2 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Trade Show News

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics