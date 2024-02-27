EARN ALLIANCE INTRODUCES FIRST-IN-MARKET WEB3 GAMING DISCOVERY PLATFORM THAT REWARDS GAMERS, AND PROVIDES "ENGAGEMENT AS A SERVICE" SOLUTION FOR DEVELOPERS

THE LARGEST WEB3 GAME AGGREGATOR & DISCOVERY PLATFORM ORGANICALLY AMASSES COMMUNITY OF 400,000+ REGISTERED USERS

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earn Alliance , the largest web3 game aggregator and discovery platform, introduces a new standard for the future of gaming. The company, whose mission is to inspire and empower gamers with enriching experiences, has successfully launched a gamified reward-based ecosystem that includes limitless opportunities to discover and support blockchain games. Through their innovative new approach treating engagement as a service, Earn Alliance has quickly amassed a staggering user base of over 400,000 highly engaged gamers.

Earn Alliance solves a pre-existing problem in digital gaming by providing a unified hub that not only acts as a search tool for gamers curious about blockchain games, but also creates a new opportunity for game developers and publishers to test their titles. By developing an ecosystem where gamers are rewarded for experiencing new games, Earn Alliance has become a pivotal platform for gamers to find their favorite games. Additionally, this ecosystem reduces fan acquisition costs for developers by providing a seamless pipeline of driving users to new games through rewarding engagement, ultimately allowing game developers to find and foster their fandoms.

"As a lifelong gamer and someone who has built their career working on serious gaming projects, I believe the power of web3 is most impactful when communities unite to contribute and are rewarded for their actions, which unlocks new possibilities to discover friends, love, work and passion in life," says CEO & Founder Joseph "Coop" Cooper. "At Earn Alliance, we believe in a world where games can positively transform the lives of billions, and we are creating that in an ecosystem with the opportunity for personal financial growth, while making discoverability and supporting games fun. Earn Alliance accomplishes that through 'engagement as a service,' introducing a cost-effective way for game developers to test their next big game idea and attract like minded gamers to their community."

The early success of Earn Alliance is exemplified by its reach: the ability to build an authentic internet gamer community of tens of thousands in days. As one of the largest active web3 communities, Earn Alliance has launched more game NFTs than most major NFT launchpads combined. The platform had over 75 game NFT launches in 2023 that were utilized not only for raising funds, but also for developers to acquire new users and engage their existing ones. Additionally, the Earn Alliance mobile app launched on both Android and iOS introduces a Reserve Now, Mint Later functionality that enables gamers, both native and non-native to web3, to claim NFTs on-the-go without a wallet, which buys them time to mint on their own schedule.

The Earn Alliance network has seamlessly aggregated over 3,500 web3 game-related social and content feeds into its ecosystem and has run gamified engagement campaigns with prominent games such as BigTime, Kingdom Story, Stella Fantasy, and Gods Unchained.

In addition to its development as the home for web3 gamers, Earn Alliance is also developing its own title: Last Remains, a thrilling free-to-play stealth zombie battle royale game, which was recently a Top 5 trending title on Epic Games during its first Alpha play test phase with no marketing. While it incorporates blockchain technology, the primary goal of the Last Remains developers is to integrate the technology seamlessly and simply deliver a realistic, competitive, graphic, and immersive game experience when gamers attempt to survive extracting NFTs to the blockchain.

Looking ahead, Earn Alliance is gearing up for its first community airdrop, taking place March 28th to April 4th, releasing up to 150M tokens, 15% of its supply. Starting today, fans can sign up to claim the airdrop by connecting with Earn Alliance in multiple ways: via Epic, Steam or Discord accounts or by installing the Earn Alliance mobile app. (learn more here ). Additionally, Earn Alliance is set to host an unprecedented community-wide hackathon during GDC in San Francisco on March 17th.

For more information and to keep up with the latest announcements, connect with Earn Alliance on socials.

Connect with Earn Alliance: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Discord

Connect with Last Remains: Website | Twitter | Discord | YouTube

Download Earn Alliance App: Google Play Store | Apple Store

Media Contact:

The Untold (Chelsey Northern, Elana Rose, Cory Councill)

[email protected]

SOURCE Earn Alliance