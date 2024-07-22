EARTH WALKER, New Architecture Platform for "Exploring Earth," Debuts from ADX

- Nearly 100 Custom Series to Be Built in 2024 -

NIHONMATSU, Japan, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADX Co., Ltd., headquartered in Nihonmatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, is pleased to unveil EARTH WALKER, an architecture platform designed with the concept of "Exploring the Earth."

EARTH WALKER comprises two series: the Summit Series designed for safe, comfortable stays in harsh natural environments up to 4,000 m above sea level; and the Custom Series offering customizable functions and designs. ADX is happy to reveal for the first time its designs for MOON from the Summit Series, and SANU CABIN MOSS from the Custom Series.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108288/202407173734/_prw_PI1fl_TXhV3Dt8.png

EARTH WALKER website http://earth-walker.jp/

- How EARTH WALKER was born

Guided by its motto of "Living with the forest," ADX has pursued the goal of encouraging the circularity of Japanese forests, driving for this purpose technological advancements in wooden architecture, and active utilization of wood-based resources through design and construction services for commercial facilities, lodging facilities, and residential properties. ADX has also partnered with Sanu Inc. -- a provider of members-only vacation home rental and ownership service SANU 2nd Home -- since the latter's inception, pursuing as an architectural service provider eco-friendly architecture that transforms the way properties are developed and built. Examples include building without nails to better enable reuse of construction materials, and adopting raised foundations to mitigate the structure's impact on the soil. Through its activities, ADX was made acutely aware of the significant challenges for both construction crew and the structures themselves when it came to siting buildings away from urban centers in favor of unspoiled nature -- limited availability of power, plumbing, and other public utilities, for instance, and severe weather conditions such as extreme temperatures, high winds, and so on. ADX also felt that existing examples of "extreme architecture" in Japan, many designed primarily for nature observation and shelter from the elements, could do with improvement in their comfort and aesthetic design if they were to serve as more permanent homes or holiday accommodation.

This is why ADX came to create and release EARTH WALKER, a completely new architecture platform offering the benefit of spending time in unspoiled nature to more people, more safely and in greater comfort. For ADX, creating and unveiling EARTH WALKER have meant updating its architectural mission from achieving eco-friendliness to achieving symbiotic relationships with the natural environment. ADX looks forward to growing its business for regenerative sustainability so that forests are enriched as its architectural projects grow in number.

- What EARTH WALKER is

Dramatic mountains, massive glaciers, forests teeming with all kinds of wildlife -- Earth still preserves natural spectacles unaffected by civilization if only people could venture out of their urban dwellings. Designed for those of people who are explorers in spirit, EARTH WALKER is an innovative architecture platform for safely staying on and enjoying the natural delights of untamed land.

More details about EARTH WAKER: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202407173734-O2-6HXX586E.pdf

- "MOON" in the Summit Series, a concept prototype showcasing EARTH WALKER's highest specifications

MOON in the Summit Series is a concept prototype designed for comfortable living in environments such as mountains with deep snow and uninhabited islands. To overcome the challenges of inhabiting high-altitude locations with elevations of 4,000 m or more, MOON is equipped with pressurization, oxygenation, and other functions for minimizing the risks of altitude sickness and oxygen deficiency, many of which employ technology originally developed for aeronautics.

For more information, please visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202407173734-O3-95lazRBE.pdf

Find out more about "SANU CABIN MOSS" here: https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000070.000060549.html (Japanese)

- ADX's unique designing and technology make EARTH WALKER possible

In order to design a variety of different models for customers to choose from, ADX has developed its own unique architectural design methodology that incorporates the use of Grasshopper programming as well as Honeybee, Ladybug, and other environmental simulation software. Having built a system for instant model verification and validation under complex requirements, ADX has a system in place for producing designs that transcend conventional thinking. Moreover, in Fukushima Prefecture where its head office is, ADX has its own plant LABO for in-house production of prefabricated parts, with future plans for upscaling the production line.

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108288/202407173734/_prw_PI8fl_sk344xO2.jpg

EARTH WALKER offers the experience of enjoying the beauty of nature in total safety and comfort. ADX's mission is to provide to as many people as possible the chance of appreciating and deepening their affection for the depth and breadth of the planet Earth, a luxury previously reserved for mountaineers and explorers.

About company and founder: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202407173734-O1-4v6yqowy.pdf

ADX corporate website: https://adx.jp/

EARTH WALKER website: http://earth-walker.jp/

SOURCE ADX Co., Ltd.