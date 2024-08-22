EarthDaily Analytics Announces Contract with Malaysian Geospatial Mapping Specialist MySpatial

$1.7 million, four-year contract provides MySpatial and its customers with immediate access to EDA's data and scalable, AI-driven analytics, while providing for prompt access to the groundbreaking EarthDaily Constellation following launch in 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --EarthDaily Analytics ("EDA") today announced a contract with MySpatial, a leading Malaysian geospatial mapping specialist servicing the government and private sectors. The $1.7 million contract, which commenced in July 2024 and has an initial duration of four years, will provide MySpatial and its customers with data and analytics with applications focused on Civil Government, Agriculture, Environmental Monitoring and Protection, Natural Resources and Forestry, Urban and Infrastructure Development, Coastal Monitoring, Defense, Maritime Intelligence, and Enterprise.

Under the contract, MySpatial and its customers have immediate access to EDA's current offering of high-quality Earth Observation data and scalable, AI-driven analytics. Following the launch of the EarthDaily Constellation ("EDC"), MySpatial has also secured its ability to have prompt access to the EDC's groundbreaking, differentiated EO and Change Detection offering. Designed in conjunction with EDA's SaaS ground segment to be end-to-end optimized for AI, the EDC will collect Analytics Ready Data across 22 spectral bands over all of the world's land masses and high value maritime areas from the same angle, at the same time of day, every day.

Don Osborne, CEO of EarthDaily Analytics, commented: "Starting this summer and expanding over time as our EarthDaily Constellation goes into orbit in 2025, we are proud to provide MySpatial with cutting-edge Earth Observation data, AI-powered analytics, and invaluable insights, meaningfully expanding EDA's presence and reach in a key Asian market. The versatility and reliability of our service offering is borne out by the wide breadth of high-value sectors in which MySpatial and its customers plan to utilize our products to drive better-informed decision-making and improved outcomes. Building on this strong foundation, the 2025 launch of the EarthDaily Constellation will unlock a whole new level of value-added insights, pairing unrivaled EO data collection with the endless scalability and power of our purpose-built AI systems to drive truly differentiated outcomes." Basrihuddin Hasan, CEO of MySpatial, commented: "As we work to ensure that our customers across the government and private sectors have access to the best data and insights available anywhere, we are proud to secure this access to the unique and innovative EarthDaily Analytics offering. While we eagerly anticipate the launch of the EarthDaily Constellation in 2025, EDA's offering today is bringing value-added, high-quality data and AI-enabled analytics to our customers across verticals, while simultaneously cementing MySpatial's position at the cutting edge of Earth Observation and geospatial mapping in the fast-growing Malaysian market."

About EarthDaily Analytics

EarthDaily Analytics (EDA), headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is a vertically integrated provider of Earth Observation data, analytics, and solutions. Utilizing a unique combination of proven space technologies, ground-breaking AI applications, and cutting-edge big data tools, EDA provides value-added, actionable insights to decision-makers and risk managers across the public and private sectors on a global basis.

Building on a 35-year track record of leadership and innovation in the commercial application of Earth Observation technology, EDA is moving the state of the Change Detection industry forward with the 2024 launch of the EarthDaily Constellation. Supported by best-in-class project partners including Loft Orbital, Airbus, ABB, and SpaceX, the EarthDaily Constellation will provide spectrally robust, analytics-ready data covering nearly 100% of the world's landmasses and key maritime regions, collected at the same time every day. Pairing the unmatched data collection of the EarthDaily Constellation with EarthPipeline, the world's first fully managed, endlessly scalable ground segment pipeline-as-a-service, EarthDaily Analytics is bringing the world's most advanced change detection system to bear on the biggest challenges facing businesses, governments, and humanity as a whole.

Contact

EDA Media Inquiries –

Bryan Degnan,

The IGB Group

[email protected]

+1-646-673-9701

SOURCE EarthDaily Analytics