Easier Access to Korea's Leading Premium Outlets: Shinsegae Simon Expands Transportation and Services for International Visitors

SEOUL, South Korea, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinsegae Simon, the operator of South Korea's leading premium outlets, is improving accessibility and shopping convenience to better serve the growing number of international visitors.

The company operates premium outlets in Yeoju, Paju, Busan, Siheung and Jeju, offering a curated mix of global luxury and Korean brands. Among them, Yeoju Premium Outlets stands as Korea's flagship destination, renowned for its extensive brand selection and open-air environment.

International visitors shopping at Shinsegae Simon Yeoju Premium Outlets

With the rise of Free Independent Travelers, accessibility to suburban destinations like Yeoju has become increasingly important. In response, Shinsegae Simon has expanded transportation options connecting central Seoul with its outlet centers.

Starting June 17, an additional late-evening round trip was added to the public express bus route between Seoul Express Bus Terminal in Gangnam and Yeoju Premium Outlets. The new service departs from Seoul at 7:00 p.m. and from Yeoju at 9:00 p.m., allowing visitors to enjoy evening shopping. Operated by Dongbu Express, the route now runs eight round trips on weekdays and ten on weekends and public holidays.

In addition, the direct daytour bus to Yeoju Premium Outlets expands from three to five times a week starting July 1. Departing from major tourist hubs such as Myeongdong and Hongdae, the service offers approximately six hours of shopping, dining, and relaxation at the outlet.

First launched in April 2025 in collaboration with travel agencies, the daytour bus service has gained strong popularity among international travelers. Tickets are available through global OTA platforms.

Due to rising demand, the service increased from twice to three times weekly earlier this year, and now to five. The company plans to operate daily within the year.

A similar daytour bus service for Paju Premium Outlets has also been operating twice a week since March, with plans to introduce tourism-linked programs in the region.

Beyond transportation, Shinsegae Simon continues to enhance convenience for international customers. The outlets support major mobile payment platforms including WeChat Pay, Alipay, and LINE Pay Taiwan. Exclusive discount coupons for foreign visitors are also provided, along with tax refund kiosks to assist with the refund process.

Yeoju Premium Outlets, opened in 2007 as Korea's first premium designer outlet, features more than 270 brands including Gucci, Prada, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Moncler and Loewe, offering year-round discounts in a scenic open-air setting.

SOURCE Shinsegae Simon