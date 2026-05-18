Eastspring Investments Launches Islamic Global Technology Fund

Capturing Long-Term Growth in Global Technology - Anchored by Shariah Principles and Asian Tech Expertise

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastspring Investments Berhad ("Eastspring") today announced the launch of the Eastspring Investments Islamic Global Technology Fund ("Fund"), a Shariah‑compliant equity fund designed to provide investors with access to long‑term growth opportunities arising from global technology and artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.

The Fund seeks to invest in high‑quality, Shariah‑compliant technology companies that are shaping the future of the global economy - spanning sectors such as semiconductors, AI hardware and software, cloud infrastructure, digital platforms, healthcare innovation and advanced manufacturing. These technology leaders are increasingly embedded across industries, driving productivity, efficiency and earnings growth.

Why Global Technology, Why Now

Technology has become an essential driver of global economic growth, powering everything from financial services and healthcare to manufacturing and consumer ecosystems. While timing technology cycles perfectly can be challenging, history has consistently shown that long-term under-exposure to technology can come at a significant opportunity cost.

Unlike earlier technology cycles, today's AI and technology wave is supported by real earnings, strong free cash flows and sustained capital expenditure from large, profitable global companies. This anchors technology firmly as a structural growth opportunity, rather than a short‑term trend.

The Fund is designed to help investors participate in this transformation through a disciplined, professionally managed and Shariah‑compliant approach.

Anchored by Taiwan - At the Heart of Global Tech and AI

A key differentiator of the Fund is its investment advisory collaboration with Eastspring Investments Taiwan, which has managed global and US technology strategies since 1994, successfully navigating multiple technology cycles with a long-standing and consistent track record. This enables Malaysian investors to access a seasoned technology investment capability, even as the Fund is newly launched in Malaysia.

Based in Taiwan - the epicentre of the global semiconductor and AI hardware supply chain - the investment team brings first-hand, on-the-ground insights into the industries that power artificial intelligence. Much of the world's most advanced chips are designed and manufactured in this region, making proximity a critical advantage in identifying emerging trends and inflection points within the global tech ecosystem.

This expertise is reinforced by Eastspring's broader regional platform, drawing on insights from investment professionals across Asia to develop a more holistic, forward-looking view of technology innovation. Together, this combination of local depth, regional insights and global perspective enhances the Fund's ability to capture opportunities across the global AI value chain.

Strong Shariah Governance with Eastspring Al‑Wara' Investments Berhad

The Fund is managed with robust Shariah oversight and governance in collaboration with Eastspring Al‑Wara' Investments Berhad, Eastspring's dedicated Islamic asset management subsidiary.

Portfolio construction adheres strictly to Shariah principles, ensuring investments are ethically aligned while maintaining diversification across global technology sub‑sectors. This enables Muslim and values‑driven investors to access innovation‑led growth opportunities with confidence and clarity.

Leadership Perspectives

Yap Siok Hoon, Chief Executive Officer of Eastspring Investments Berhad, said:

"Technology is no longer optional - it is embedded in how economies function and how companies create value. With the launch of this Fund, we are offering investors a way to participate in this powerful, long‑term growth story through a Shariah‑compliant solution, backed by deep technology expertise and global reach. Our collaboration with Eastspring Investments Taiwan provides a unique advantage by anchoring investment insights where global AI and semiconductor innovation is truly built."

Anouk Hanafiah, Chief Executive Officer of Eastspring Al‑Wara' Investments Berhad, added:

"This Fund reflects our commitment to delivering global Shariah investment solutions that are grounded in principle yet forward-looking. We believe technology and innovation can be powerful drivers of positive progress when aligned with Shariah principles."

Designed for Long-Term Investors

The Fund is suited for investors long‑term investment horizon who seek capital appreciation through exposure to structural technology growth, while embracing Shariah‑compliant investing principles.

As technology continues to shape industries and redefine competitive advantages globally, the Fund provides a professionally managed gateway to participate in tomorrow's innovations - today.

About Eastspring Investments:

Eastspring Investments, part of Prudential plc, is a leading Asia-based asset manager that manages USD 269 billion (as of 31 March 2026) of assets on behalf of institutional and retail clients. Operating since 1994, Eastspring Investments has one of the widest footprints among asset management companies across Asia*. We provide investment solutions across a broad range of strategies including equities, fixed income, multi asset, quantitative and alternatives and are committed to delivering high quality investment outcomes for our clients over the long term.

We incorporate ESG factors into our investment process and are aligned with a number of global sustainability initiatives including the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investments (PRI) and the Asia Investor Group on Climate Change (AIGCC). We collaborate alongside industry peers to harness a collective investor voice to influence and drive change with investee companies.

About Eastspring Investments Berhad

Established in 2000 and based in Kuala Lumpur, Eastspring Investments Berhad is part of Prudential plc, an international financial services group and has one of the widest footprints across the region. Eastspring Investments Berhad is one of the largest asset management companies in Malaysia in both institutional and retail segments, managing a total of 36 funds and approximately RM 59.3 billion of total assets under management ("AUM") as at 31 March 2026.

For more information on Eastspring Investments Berhad, please visit: www.eastspring.com/my

*Eastspring Investments companies (excluding joint venture companies) are ultimately wholly owned/indirect subsidiaries of Prudential plc of the United Kingdom. Eastspring Investments companies (including joint venture companies) and Prudential plc are not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America or with the Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

Important Information:

This press release has not been reviewed by the Securities Commission Malaysia. It is solely for information purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to anyone to invest in investment products. Whilst we have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the information contained in this document is not untrue or misleading at the time of publication, we cannot guarantee its accuracy or completeness and are not responsible for error of facts or opinion nor shall be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon this information. Any opinion or estimate contained in this document is subject to change without notice. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance. An investment is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors are advised to consider the risks as well as fees, charges and expenses involved before investing. Investors may also wish to seek advice from a professional adviser before making a commitment to invest.

SOURCE Eastspring Investments Berhad