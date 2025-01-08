EastWest Bank and MoEngage Join Hands to Power Innovative and Customer-Centric Banking

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EastWest Bank is committed to innovation and excellence in retail, corporate, and consumer finance. As a recognized leader in personalized financial solutions, EastWest has shaped its services to ensure customers get maximum value from competitive rates, flexible payment options, and rapid approvals that make financial management more accessible and less stressful. Their digital banking services include KOMO, EasyWay, EW Pay, and online payment integration, emphasizing the bank's dedication to fintech advancement by providing customers with user-friendly solutions that simplify financial transactions.

'Our partnership with MoEngage has transformed the customer engagement landscape. Implementing MoEngage for our digital onboarding processes has allowed us to deliver targeted messaging with improved customer satisfaction. We are confident that this partnership will drive our cross-selling strategies, ensuring we present the right products to customers at the right time!' - Jerry G. Ngo, CEO, EastWest Bank.

Reaffirming their commitment to financial inclusivity, EastWest proudly announced the launch of the Business Class segment tailored for entrepreneurs. Their focused approach to emerging markets makes them a supportive financial partner for business owners, powering personal and business growth.

'At EastWest, we are dedicated to digital innovation, whether the fully digital account opening service or the digital wallet solution with enhanced online payment integration. This helps provide our customers with more flexibility and control over their finances. We aim to continue driving such innovation and providing our customers with rich experiences. MoEngage will be a big facilitator for that.', said Martin C. Reyes, SVP and Head of Marketing and Cash Management, EastWest Bank.

'With our insights-led approach to personalized customer engagement, we aim to help EastWest Bank deliver a banking experience that is meaningful and beneficial to their customers in the present and the future. We are dedicated to helping EastWest Bank in their cross-selling strategies, focusing on providing products (and services) relevant to customers at different stages of their lifecycle.' - Raviteja Dodda, CEO, MoEngage.

Sirish Krishna, Country Manager, MoEngage, added, 'We aim to help EastWest Bank identify the pulse of their customers and deliver delightfully personalized experiences across consumer segments and lifecycle stages, ultimately empowering the team to harness the power of insights-led engagement that drives business growth.'

