Easy Journey to the Cloud - Huawei Cloud Debuts HECS L

SINGAPORE, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transitioning to the cloud presents a crucial decision for enterprises, with selecting the ideal cloud server topping the priority list. Yet, for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), startups, and entry-level developers, this decision proves challenging due to high thresholds and deployment costs, alongside the ongoing maintenance and operational expenses of cloud servers.

In response to these challenges, Huawei Cloud introduces the Hyper Elastic Cloud Server Light (HECS L) today. This innovative cloud server distinguishes itself with four key advantages: no freezing, cost-effective, easy to use, and easy to manage. SMBs can now seamlessly embark on their cloud journey, benefitting from HECS L's standout feature of "websites built in 3 steps with 2x the performance".

HECS L is a silver bullet for building and managing various digital platforms, including websites, e-commerce stores, mini-games, business systems, and online test environments. Moreover, it streamlines cloud service setup, reduces expenses, and enhances overall efficiency.

QingTian Architecture + KooVerse: High Performance, Low Latency

The technical backbone of Huawei Cloud, QingTian Architecture, showcases two significant advancements: software-hardware synergy on the data plane and the Alkaid smart cloud brain on the management plane. On the data plane, QingTian doubles computing density and quadruples delivery efficiency. Its software-hardware synergy enables full offloading and acceleration for compute, storage, networking, and security resources, resulting in minimal storage and network latency. On the management plane, Alkaid facilitates global resource scheduling, dynamic governance, and intelligent computing power matching, ensuring efficient resource allocation and utilization. QingTian serves as the cornerstone for HECS L's optimal performance, offering exceptional stability and speed, and zero freezing.

Complementing QingTian, KooVerse, Huawei Cloud's global cloud infrastructure, elevates the efficacy of HECS L to new heights. With its unified architecture, KooVerse revolutionizes latency-sensitive operations such as audio/video streaming, real-time gaming, and online education. It enables HECS L users to experience a 50-ms latency circle, coupled with high security and stability.

Through the powerful synergy of QingTian and KooVerse, HECS L outperforms its counterparts in terms of efficiency and latency, emerging as the premier choice for agile services.

Better User Experience: Out-of-the-Box, Easy-to-Manage

Huawei Cloud HECS L not only boasts powerful capabilities but also prioritizes user-friendliness. Huawei Cloud researchers have meticulously identified the pain points users encounter throughout the cloud server lifecycle, addressing them with HECS L's user-centric design. HECS L features low thresholds, visualized functions, centralized configurations, and a premium user experience. Specifically, it offers the following strengths:

Quick purchase : Streamlined cloud server setup process with various image and resource combinations.

: Streamlined cloud server setup process with various image and resource combinations. Websites built in 3 steps : Effortlessly create websites, tools, systems, and environments in just three steps using preset images and scenario-specific templates.

: Effortlessly create websites, tools, systems, and environments in just three steps using preset images and scenario-specific templates. Rollout in minutes : Provision resources with a few clicks and seamlessly orchestrate services, saving significant time.

: Provision resources with a few clicks and seamlessly orchestrate services, saving significant time. Visualized management : All resources and connections accessible in one place, providing a comprehensive overview and detailed insights without navigating multiple tabs.

: All resources and connections accessible in one place, providing a comprehensive overview and detailed insights without navigating multiple tabs. Simplified management : Timely reminders for resource status checks, facilitating easy renewal or cancellation.

: Timely reminders for resource status checks, facilitating easy renewal or cancellation. Thorough guide : Comprehensive scenario-specific guides for step-by-step website setup, ensuring clarity throughout the configuration process.

: Comprehensive scenario-specific guides for step-by-step website setup, ensuring clarity throughout the configuration process. Cost-effectiveness: Huawei Cloud's commitment to cost reduction enables HECS L to offer competitive advantages and affordable prices. Users can easily find a cloud server with ideal specifications to suit their budget.

Huawei Cloud's New-Offering Prime Season features enticing deals on HECS L. For just $10.79 USD, users can acquire a cloud server with 2 vCPUs, 1 GB memory for six months. For those requiring additional power, a cloud server with 2 vCPUs and 4 GB memory is available for only $80.26 USD for an entire year. For more information, visit Huawei Cloud's official website.

More info: https://activity.huaweicloud.com/intl/en-us/prime-season.html

SOURCE Huawei Cloud APAC