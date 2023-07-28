EasyView becomes first Greater China region player to join UBS AssetLink

HONG KONG, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyView, a Hong Kong-based fintech solution provider for the private wealth management industry, have officially joined UBS AssetLink, a platform that brings together a carefully selected group of independent software providers to offer best-in-class solutions to UBS' clients. EasyView is the first company from the Greater China region to be admitted to the platform.

With over US$10 billion in assets under reporting, EasyView's award-winning, state-of-the-art platform helps External Asset Managers and Family Offices easily manage their end-clients' wealth by providing access to portfolio management capabilities, trading services and risk & compliance solutions. Following the collaboration, EasyView and its clients will gain access to UBS's top-tier wealth management capabilities. This includes an automated data feed into EasyView's portfolio management system, covering normal financial instruments, account transactions, exchange rates, and client master data. The collaboration will also provide a secure transmission and archiving system for a wide range of portfolio-related information, further enhancing EasyView's overall portfolio management capabilities.

"This is a significant milestone for our company, as we have experienced a seamless connection with the UBS technical specifications, which are of the highest professional standards. We are confident that our listing on AssetLink will lead to closer collaboration with UBS in the future, enabling us to better serve our clients in the private wealth sector," said Xiaohong Yang, Product Owner at EasyView.

EasyView's primary focus is on External Asset Managers and Family Offices, a client segment with significant growth potential. The use of technology in Family Offices and External Asset Management operations have increased significantly in recent years. This includes the use of data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to streamline portfolio management, enhance investment decision-making and risk management.

Victor Yung, Founder & CEO at TeraWise Capital, a Multi-Family Office based in Hong Kong, said "Thanks to the reliable and efficient UBS/EasyView data feed, the TeraWise team can concentrate on delivering exceptional outcomes for clients without being burdened by the need to manage errors and delays during the manual and customized processes."

ABOUT EASYVIEW

EasyView is a company in the financial technology sector that focuses on providing services to family offices, external asset managers, and private wealth institutions. With a track record of serving over 100 FO/EAM, banks, securities firms, and other institutions in Hong Kong and Singapore since its inception, EasyView has established itself as a trusted partner in the industry. The company has also achieved significant success in connecting data interfaces of more than 20 renowned overseas private banks/brokers and has pioneered the opening up of FIX transaction ports of well-known private banks. This has enabled EasyView to offer institutionalized infrastructure and solutions that cater to the specific needs of family offices and private banking clients. As of December 31, 2022, we are responsible for US$10 billion of asset under reporting.

ABOUT TERAWISE:

TeraWise Capital Limited is a company regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission of Hong Kong. It provides high-net-worth individuals, families and enterprises with a wide range of family office services through advanced digital technology. Situated in the Greater Bay Area, TeraWise Capital aims to establish itself as a leading provider of family office strategies in Asia by prioritizing innovation, stability, and client satisfaction.

SOURCE EasyView