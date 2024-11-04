EAT, DRINK, AND BE MERRY - COURTYARD SEMINYAK STYLE!

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This festive season, Courtyard by Marriott Bali Seminyak Resort invites you to unwrap a spectacular array of celebrations that promise to spread joy and cheer in the heart of Seminyak. With a lineup of delightful events designed for all ages, there's no better place to make magical holiday memories.

Kick off the festivities with our Christmas Eve Dinner, where guests can enjoy a feast filled with holiday favorites and unlimited non-alcoholic sips for just IDR 699,000++ (IDR 300,000++ for kids aged 6-12). Join us at Seminyak Kitchen on December 24, from 6:30 PM to 10 PM, and savor the flavors while the spirit of Christmas fills the air.

On Christmas Day, dive into a flavor explosion at our Christmas Day Dinner. For IDR 719,000++ (IDR 300,000++ for kids), indulge in a festive buffet that starts with a drink and offers unlimited non-alcoholic refreshments. Join us from 6:30 PM to 10 PM to continue the holiday spirit.

The festivities continue with Santa's Backyard Brunch & Pool Party on December 26, where guests can feast like royalty for IDR 400,000++, along with à la carte delights starting at IDR 75,000. Join Santa for a day of fun filled with a bubble party, a chance to win luxury stay and spa vouchers, live DJ entertainment, face painting for kids, and exciting games. Celebrate in our Lobby Garden from 12 PM to 4 PM, and make memories that last a lifetime!

As the year comes to a close, we invite you to our Retro & Glam New Year's Eve Dinner on December 31, where you can start your celebration with a cocktail and enjoy endless non-alcoholic sips for IDR 889,000++ (IDR 350,000++ for kids). From 6:30 PM to 10 PM at Seminyak Kitchen, let the glitz and glamour of the night set the tone for an unforgettable New Year.

Then, gear up for our Glow & Glitters New Year's Eve Party later that night, starting at 9 PM until 1 AM in the Lobby Garden. With a live DJ, stilt walker show, pop-up bar, and thrilling atmosphere, this party will be the perfect way to ring in 2025!

Finally, recover in style at our Hangover Splash Party on January 1, 2025. Enjoy bubbles and beats from 12 PM to 4 PM at the Pool Bar & Lounge, with indulgent delights starting at IDR 75,000. This is the perfect way to kickstart the new year feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

This festive season, Courtyard Seminyak transforms into a holiday wonderland, offering experiences that cater to families, friends, and couples alike. And guests are more than welcome to celebrate the festive season in Seminyak with Bali's best breakfast offer, available on courtyardseminyak.com!

"Our goal is to make every guest feel the festive magic," says Christopher Smith, General Manager. "From cozy dinners to lively parties, there's no better place to celebrate this holiday season than in Seminyak!"

For more details and information contact us at +62361 8499 600 or email at [email protected]. To be the first to know about the latest offers and activities, please follow the resort's Instagram account at @courtyardseminyak or Facebook Fan Page at Courtyard Seminyak.

Located in the heart of Seminyak, Courtyard by Marriott Bali Seminyak Resort makes a serene stay with lush greeneries and extensive lagoon pool amidst vibrant Seminyak where popular dining, shopping and nightlife are just a stone's throw away. The resort offers 287 rooms and suites equipped with top-notch facilities, including a spacious balcony or garden terrace, high-speed internet access, a 42-inch TV, and an iPod dock. Dining at Courtyard by Marriott Bali Seminyak Resort is a treat for anybody looking for great quality food and service in an elevated setting, all-day dining Seminyak Kitchen will please every palate from breakfast, lunch and dinner, Whatthetruck! Serves taco with Indonesian twist, Seminyak meat Shop for a premium cut meat while Pool Bar & Lounge presents signature cocktails and light bites. Encompassing a total of 308 square meters, the Seminyak Ballroom can be transformed into three breakout rooms, making it the best choice for productive meetings and celebrations. The lobby garden and the rooftop also make splendid open-air venues for up to 100 and 30 people respectively perfect for an intimate wedding or gathering. The hotel is made complete with Business Center, a fun recreational activities for children of all ages at Kids Club, Zanti the Retreat a highly praised spa on Tripdavisor, and Fitness Center. For more information, visit courtyardseminyak.com, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Courtyard by Marriott is the hotel brand of choice for trailblazing guests who are inspired by a passion to do great things. With more than 1,250 locations in over 55 countries and territories, Courtyard is passionate about empowering its guests and serving the needs of travelers everywhere, no matter the purpose of their trip. Its thoughtfully designed guestrooms provide an elevated experience to relax and recharge, complete with plush bedding and flexible workspaces. Guests are able to work, eat well, connect, and be at their best to keep moving forward to succeed. Courtyard is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit courtyard.marriott.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @CourtyardHotels on Twitter.

