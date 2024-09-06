"Eat Spain, Drink Spain" Returns to Singapore: Dive into the Flavours of Spanish Cuisine

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting culinary journey awaits as ICEX Spain, through the Economic and Commercial Office of the Spanish Embassy in Singapore, announces the second edition of "Eat Spain, Drink Spain" for 2024.

This year's initiative aims to elevate the experience of Spanish gastronomy, building on the enthusiasm generated by last year's activities. Scheduled from September 15th to October 15th, 2024, the event will feature over 12 unique activities crafted to introduce the rich and healthy flavors of Spain to Singaporeans.

The first edition of "Eat Spain, Drink Spain" was met with overwhelming enthusiasm, attracting considerable participation across 20 events. Attendees enjoyed exploring many Spanish culinary delights, while local restaurants featured prominently in the campaign.

This year's calendar will include a variety of engaging experiences, such as exclusive wine dinners, tastings, cooking workshops, and partnerships with Food & Beverage establishments throughout Singapore.

Special attention will be given to the 18 local restaurants that proudly display the Restaurants from Spain (RFS) seal, a mark of authenticity and quality in Spanish cuisine. Excitingly, two new establishments have recently earned this prestigious certification.

Additionally, a vibrant community will launch on the NAS.io platform, where participants can sign up for events, access exclusive offers, and stay informed about all campaign-related news and activities.

Keep an eye out for further updates on the thrilling events and experiences awaiting you at "Eat Spain, Drink Spain Singapore 2024."

EAT SPAIN DRINK SPAIN 2024 Official Partners

RFS RESTAURANTS PARTICIPATING IN ESDS 2024

For more info, visit https://www.foodswinesfromspain.com/en/certified-restaurants-from-spain

Hashtags: #EATSPAINDRINKSPAIN #FOOD #RESTAURANTS #RESTAURANTSFROMSPAIN #RFS #SPANISHFOOD #CULINARYEXPERIENCE

ABOUT RESTAURANTS FROM SPAIN (RFS)

The "Restaurants from Spain" certificate is an instrument for the support and recognition of restaurant initiatives that are focused on Spanish cuisine and, by extension, the Spanish culture, guaranteeing the level of quality of these establishments. It recognizes and establishes quality standards and criteria for the consumer who is looking for quality Spanish cuisine, as well as models that can be followed by restaurateurs who may wish to offer Spanish cuisine in other parts of the world. All the restaurants that have the "Restaurants from Spain" certificate will share a feeling of Spanish gastronomy based on genuine roots, ingredients, recipes, and quality.

Awarded following a stringent selection process by a joint committee composed of official institutions and sectoral associations, chaired by ICEX Spain Trade and Investment, strongly linked to gastronomy such as the Royal Academy of Gastronomy, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Regulatory Council for Jérez-Xérès-Sherry Wines D.O.P., INTERPORC, ASTUREX, the Spanish Wine Federation, Spanish Olive Oils Interprofessional and the REPSOL Guide, the certificate will distinguish those establishments that outside Spain offer their diners not only Spanish products but also authentic quality Spanish cuisine, with a unique and differentiated image.

The certification, which will be renewed annually, will have a direct and immediate impact on the HORECA channel, whose activity has been severely affected by the pandemic, by promoting greater knowledge of the restaurant in the country, boosting its occupation, and the dissemination of authentic quality Spanish cuisine.

Besides the certification, the restaurant's team will receive specialized training in both gastronomy and Spanish wines, thus being able to expand the Spanish culinary offer available on the menu. And in parallel, the certificate will facilitate access to the restaurant, and therefore to the market, to a greater number of suppliers of Spanish products, which will boost the presence of Spanish food and wine around the world.

SOURCE Restaurants from Spain