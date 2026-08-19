Eaton and Singapore Polytechnic sign MoU to advance talent development in next-generation power infrastructure

Collaboration will help equip future engineering talent with skills relevant to evolving data center and power infrastructure technologies

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton, an intelligent power management company, and Singapore Polytechnic (SP) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance technical education in emerging power infrastructure technologies, including 800-volt direct current (800VDC) systems. The collaboration will strengthen industry-aligned skills development for SP staff and students and deepen knowledge exchange between industry and academia.

Left: Jimmy Yam, Vice-President and General Manager, Electrical Sector, East Asia; Right: Toh Ser Khoon, Senior Director, Engineering Cluster, Singapore Polytechnic

The MoU was signed at the 800V Direct Current Data Centres Symposium 2026, organized by the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), Singapore Polytechnic (SP), and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), which brought together industry stakeholders to explore the next generation of power infrastructure for AI-ready data centers.

The rise of AI and high-performance computing is fundamentally reshaping how data centers are powered. Rack densities that once sat in the single-digit kilowatts have already climbed past 100 kilowatts, with next-generation AI systems projected to approach and exceed a megawatt per rack. At these levels, conventional low-voltage power distribution is reaching its physical limits, prompting the industry to move toward 800VDC that deliver more power with less current, less copper, and fewer conversion losses. Major technology players are already aligning their roadmaps around this shift, and it is creating strong demand for engineers who can design, operate, and maintain the power infrastructure behind the next generation of data centers.

Under the MoU, Eaton and SP will work together on curriculum development, seminars, workshops, and hands-on projects. Eaton will contribute industry expertise and technical knowledge of emerging power systems, and SP will provide the academic environment and resources to bring these into the classroom.

The collaboration will also broaden industry exposure for SP staff and students through industrial attachments, internships, and other jointly agreed activities. By connecting the classroom with real-world industry practice, the partnership aims to build the technical capabilities that the data center and electrical infrastructure sectors increasingly need.

"The power architecture behind AI data centers is being redesigned in real time, and the talent to run it has to be built in parallel. Our partnership with Singapore Polytechnic brings emerging technologies like 800VDC into the classroom early, so the next generation of engineers enters the field ready to build the infrastructure the industry is still defining," said Jimmy Yam, Vice-President and General Manager, Electrical Sector, East Asia, Eaton.

"Our goal is to ensure students graduate with skills that keep pace with industry needs. Working closely with partners like Eaton gives our teaching teams valuable insights of the technologies shaping the field, while helping our students understand how emerging power systems are being applied in data centers and critical infrastructure," said Toh Ser Khoon, Senior Director, Engineering Cluster, Singapore Polytechnic.

By bringing industry expertise and emerging technologies into the academic environment, Eaton and SP are giving students and educators a stronger grounding in the practical skills that the data center and electrical infrastructure sectors demand. The collaboration supports Singapore's efforts to develop future-ready engineering talent to drive the growth of digital infrastructure and electrification technologies.

About Eaton

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial and institutional, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. Eaton entered the Asia-Pacific market during the 1970s and has grown significantly since then. Eaton moved its Asia-Pacific headquarters from Hong Kong to Shanghai in 2004. Today, Eaton has nearly 19,000 employees and 34 manufacturing facilities in the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Singapore Polytechnic (SP)

Established in 1954, Singapore Polytechnic (SP) is Singapore's first polytechnic and a polytechnic for all ages. Today, more than 12,800 students across 10 schools pursue 30 full-time diploma courses and four common entry programs in fields such as engineering, business, computing, health sciences, media and design, and maritime studies.

SP brings industry into the heart of learning. As the regional leader of the global CDIO movement, SP embeds real-world problem-solving across all disciplines, preparing graduates to contribute from day one. Its 13 consultancy and technology innovation centers partner enterprises on applied solutions, while the SP Company and Workforce Transformation (CWT) framework helps organizations build future-ready capabilities.

Through the Professional & Adult Continuing Education (PACE) Academy, SP offers more than 500 industry-aligned courses, including part-time diplomas, Work-Study Programs and SkillsFuture Career Transition Programs, enabling professionals to upskill and reskill throughout their careers.

SP's 246,000-strong alumni network includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, public-sector leaders and professionals across industries. Its commitment to education, service and sustainability has earned national and regional recognition, including the President's Award for the Environment, the President's Social Service Award, the ASEAN People's Award and the President's Award for Teachers.

Guided by its vision of a caring community of inspired learners committed to serving with mastery, SP prepares graduates to be life-ready, work-ready and world-ready.

For more information, visit www.sp.edu.sg. Follow SP on Facebook and YouTube @SingaporePolytechnic, on Instagram and TikTok @SingaporePoly, and on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Eaton