Eaton collaborates with Kose Engineering to support growing demand for IEC-compliant power infrastructure in Japan

Collaboration expands local assembly capabilities for xEnergy low-voltage switchgear as data center and semiconductor investments accelerate

TOKYO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced a collaboration with Kose Engineering (Kose), appointing the company as an authorized xEnergy panel builder in Japan. Under the agreement, Kose will assemble Eaton's xEnergy low-voltage switchgear systems in Japan as part of Eaton's licensed panel builder program.

From the left in the front row: Mitsuhiro Takenaga, Japan Country Manager, Electrical Sector, East Asia, Eaton Dingsong Shi, Business Development Director, Power Distribution Channels, Electrical Sector, East Asia, Eaton Minoru Hasuoka, President, Kose Seiichiro Hasuoka, Chairman CEO, Kose

Eaton's xEnergy is a modular low-voltage switchgear platform designed in accordance with International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards, delivering flexibility, reliability, and scalability for a wide range of commercial and industrial applications. It is particularly well suited for mission-critical environments, including data centers and advanced manufacturing.

Headquartered in Okayama Prefecture, Kose provides electrical engineering and power system solutions for industrial and commercial customers. The company leverages advanced 3D Computer-Aided Design (CAD), software development, and precision sheet metal fabrication to manufacture high-quality switchboards, control panels, and specialized cleanroom equipment.

Over the next three years, Eaton and Kose aim to expand the deployment of xEnergy solutions across Japan's growing data center and semiconductor markets, where demand for reliable and scalable power distribution infrastructure continues to increase. Eaton will also support Kose's development as a licensed panel builder, enabling the company to independently provide quotations, technical expertise and project support to customers.

"Japan is entering a new phase of investment in digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, particularly in data center and semiconductor sectors," said Dingsong Shi, Business Development Director, Power Distribution Channels, Electrical Sector, East Asia, Eaton. "As demand for IEC-compliant power distribution systems continues to grow, strengthening a robust local ecosystem is essential to support project execution. Kose brings strong technical expertise and a clear commitment to advancing its capabilities, making it a valuable participant in Eaton's licensed panel builder program as we expand our presence in these key growth segments."

"We are honored to collaborate with Eaton and join the xEnergy Panel Builder Program," said Minoru Hasuoka, President of Kose. "By leveraging Eaton's advanced technologies and expertise in international standards such as IEC, we look forward to contributing to the development of low-voltage power distribution systems in Japan. Together, we will help bridge Japan's manufacturing excellence with global standards and support the advancement of sustainable, next-generation power infrastructure."

About Kose Engineering

Kose Engineering (Kose) is a Japanese manufacturer specializing in the design, production, sales, and refurbishment of high- and low-voltage power distribution equipment, control panels, and distribution boards. Since its establishment in 1991, the company has delivered power distribution systems for critical infrastructure, industrial facilities, and large-scale power applications in Japan and overseas.

As the core company of the KOSEC Group, Kose provides integrated capabilities spanning design, sheet metal fabrication, coating, and assembly, supported by a design center in Vietnam that utilizes advanced 3D design technologies. The group also supports the growing data center sector and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation power infrastructure through innovative manufacturing and engineering solutions.

About Eaton

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial and institutional, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. Eaton entered the Asia-Pacific market during the 1970s and has grown significantly since then. Eaton moved its Asia-Pacific headquarters from Hong Kong to Shanghai in 2004. Today, Eaton has nearly 19,000 employees and 34 manufacturing facilities in the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information, visit https://www.eaton.com/jp/ja-jp.html. Follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Eaton