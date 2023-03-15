Eaton showcases its expanded product portfolio at DSEI Japan

The expanded showcase includes industry-leading, sustainable aerospace technologies

TOKYO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton, a global power management company (NYSE:ETN), participates in the second edition of DSEI Japan, the only large-scale, fully integrated defense event in the country, from March 15–17, 2023, at Makahari Messe, Tokyo.

Eaton at DSEI Japan Eaton at DSEI Japan

During the three-day event, Eaton showcases a diverse range of advanced, sustainable technologies and products for the defense sector and, specifically, for the upcoming next-generation fighter program. The showcase includes electromechanical actuators, engine solutions, interconnect solutions, hydraulic pumps and motors, oxygen and fuel systems, and electrification products for eVTOL platforms.gas

"We now have an expanded portfolio, thanks to the recent acquisitions of Souriau-Sunbank and Cobham Mission Systems, that includes a vast number of high-quality, technically advanced and sustainable products and solutions to offer our customers," said Desmond Goh, managing director, Asia Pacific, Aerospace Group, Eaton. "We have established longstanding relationships with local Japanese companies to support Japan's defense sector over several decades and are ready to explore further partnerships to support future programs, such as the next-generation F-X fighter," Goh added.

Eaton's aerospace footprint in Japan includes a manufacturing plant and sales office, both located in the Kanagawa prefecture. With 41 global facilities, Eaton's Aerospace Group serves the operational needs of the defense and aviation industries across the world. Eaton's aerospace portfolio includes hydraulic, fuel and oxygen, air conveyance, electrical, motion control and engine solutions that power commercial and military aircraft.

About Eaton

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact

Zijia Li

(86)(21) 5200-0497

[email protected]

SOURCE Eaton Corp. Plc