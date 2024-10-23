EBANX Payments Summit Heads to Bangkok: Unlocking a US$ 1.3 trillion Opportunity in Global Rising Markets for APAC Merchants

Summit to present prospects for the global expansion of APAC companies into emerging markets in Latin America, Africa, and India

BANGKOK, Thailand and CURITIBA, Brazil, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EBANX , a global technology company specializing in payment services for emerging markets, is set to bring its 7th annual Payments Summit to Bangkok, Thailand, from October 24-26. Following highly successful chapters in Barcelona, Spain (September 18-20) and Napa Valley, U.S. (September 30-October 2), the Bangkok edition marks the second time EBANX is hosting this influential summit in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region – the first time was in 2023, in Sanya, China.

Growth of Digital Economies in Rising Markets

This underscores the company's growing global presence and commitment to strengthening relationships with APAC companies, helping them explore new opportunities and expand their reach into the world's fastest-growing digital economies: Latin America, Africa, and India. These regions will see their digital markets accelerate at double-digits every year, over the next three years, and together they will surpass US$ 1.3 trillion by 2027, per Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI) projections.

Empowering APAC Merchants in the World Digital Economy

With a focus on providing actionable insights for APAC businesses, the EBANX Payments Summit in Bangkok is designed to meet the specific interests and challenges faced by merchants in Latin America, Africa, and India, the three regions with the fastest-growing digital commerce markets in the world – much connected to the consumer spending growth as a whole. Combined, these markets are expected to reach US$ 6.7 trillion in consumer spending this year, according to data from the World Data Lab analyzed by EBANX. In ten years, this figure is projected to surpass US$ 14 trillion, representing a growth of 107.8%, which exceeds the global average increase of 62.7% in the same period.In an era where digital payments are transforming global commerce, the summit will offer invaluable knowledge on how APAC companies can leverage their strengths and integrate into these dynamic and expanding rising markets, through a well-thought and well-executed payments strategy.

"Bringing the EBANX Payments Summit to Bangkok is a natural next step for us, as APAC continues to be a powerhouse for global digital commerce," said Fabio Scopeta, Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) at EBANX. "The APAC region is brimming with potential, and this summit will deliver tailored insights for merchants looking to capitalize on the growth of digital commerce in rising markets"

The summit will host a distinguished lineup of speakers who are leaders in global payments, digital commerce, and emerging market trends. Besides Scopeta, speakers include João Del Valle, CEO and Co-founder of EBANX; Wolfgang Fengler, CEO of World Data Lab; Fernanda de Fino, Executive Director at EBANX Singapore and Global Director of Legal, Risk and Compliance at EBANX; Eduardo de Abreu, Vice President of Product at EBANX; Wiza Jalakasi, Director of Africa Market Development at EBANX; Rashmi Satpute, Country Director of India at EBANX; Maria Francis, Head of Business Development for the Americas at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI); and Sean Yu, Vice President of Merchant Success for APAC at EBANX. They will address key topics for APAC merchants aiming to grow in emerging markets, such as P2B digital transactions, card performance in Latin America, the expansion of the gaming industry, Africa's potential as a growth frontier, cross-border payments in Egypt, India's rise as a digital payment powerhouse, and the role of the Indian UPI in real-time P2B transactions.

Strengthening Global Ties and Innovating Payment Solutions

The decision to host the EBANX Payments Summit in Bangkok signals EBANX's intent to solidify its global leadership in payments and build deeper collaborations with APAC businesses. The company, now operating payment services in 29 countries across Latin America, Africa, and in India, and integrating more than 200 payment methods commonly used in these rising markets, has become a pivotal player in helping global merchants reach new consumer markets through innovative payment solutions.

In a world where the borders of commerce are fading, the rise of digital payments in emerging economies such as Brazil, Mexico, Kenya, and India presents an exciting opportunity for APAC merchants to expand globally. EBANX, with its powerful proprietary technology and deep understanding of these regions, stands ready to support APAC businesses on their journey into these high-growth markets.

"By understanding the latest trends in payments and consumer behavior, companies can strengthen their global strategy and unlock untapped potential in markets like Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, India, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya," stated the CPTO at EBANX.

About EBANX

EBANX is the leading payment platform connecting global companies with customers from the fastest-growing digital markets in the world. The company was founded in 2012 in Brazil with the mission of giving people access to buy in international digital commerce. With powerful proprietary technology and infrastructure, combined with in-depth knowledge of the markets where it operates, EBANX enables global businesses to connect with hundreds of payment methods in different countries in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. EBANX goes beyond payments, increasing sales, and fostering seamless purchase experiences for businesses and clients.

