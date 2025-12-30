eBay celebrates Global Entrepreneurial Excellence at Exporter of the Year 2025 in Hanoi

Recognizing entrepreneurial excellence and cross-border innovation, eBay hosted 100 top sellers from global emerging markets at its annual flagship event in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Singapore sellers SCC Consignments, Creation Watches, and MachineryAsia, took home three awards from the event's gala awards in categories such as Fashion, Collectibles, and Business Industrial Excellence.

The event empowered sellers with insights into emerging trends, AI-powered commerce, and strategies for scaling internationally, through a range of keynotes, interactive workshops, and networking sessions.

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay, one of the world's largest online marketplaces connecting 134 million buyers across more than 190 markets, hosted its annual Exporter of the Year 2025 event in Hanoi Vietnam this December, recognizing outstanding sellers from emerging markets who are driving global trade, innovation, and sustainable commerce.

The two-day event brought together more than 200 top performing sellers from Eastern Europe, the Middle East, India, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, creating a global platform for connection, learning, and recognition. During the awards night, 22 exceptional sellers were honored for their strong growth performance and continued commitment to delivering trusted world class buyer experiences. These sellers distinguished themselves by effectively leveraging eBay's ecosystem, including marketplace access, logistics, advertising, and seller tools, to succeed in cross border trade despite ongoing global uncertainty.

Southeast Asia eBay sellers emerged as a standout powerhouse within the global emerging markets region. From Singapore, SCC Consignments representatives Lau Boon Yang and Junius Chia received the Collectibles Excellence Award. Dennis Tan from Typhon Machinery was honored with the Business and Industrial Excellence Award, while Amit Chilgunde from Creation watches earned the Fashion and Watches Excellence Award. In addition, Yuumi Ngui from Singapore and Johanthan Indra from Indonesia were named runners up for the Collectibles Excellence Award.

Setting sellers up for success with insights, tools, and resources

The Hanoi edition featured keynote addresses from global eBay leaders alongside interactive workshops and networking sessions, offering actionable insights into emerging trends, AI-powered commerce, and global growth.

Highlights included a 2026 global market outlook, category-focused workshops on Parts & Accessories and alternative inventory models, sessions on managed shipping and advertising strategies, interactive eBay Live experiences, and 1:1 consultation with experts.

Vidmay Naini, General Manager of Global Emerging Markets at eBay, emphasized the company's dedication to empowering sellers: "Exporter of the Year 2025 is more than a celebration of success—it reflects the resilience, innovation, and global ambition of our sellers. At eBay, we enable businesses of all sizes to access more than 190 markets and connect with millions of buyers worldwide, empowering them to participate meaningfully in cross-border trade. Through trusted buyer relationships, a thriving circular commerce model and a strong end-to-end seller ecosystem, we are helping entrepreneurs transform global challenges into sustainable, long-term growth."

