eBay recognises top sellers for global exporting excellence at Exporter of the Year event

BANGKOK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay, one of the world's largest online marketplaces, hosted its annual Exporter of the Year 2024 event in Bangkok, Thailand, from December 3 to 4. The event brought together 100 top sellers from Global Emerging Market regions, including Eastern Europe, the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia, to celebrate their entrepreneurial spirit and global exporting excellence.

As part of the two-day event celebrating eBay sellers, the Exporter of the Year 2024 award ceremony was held on December 4 at the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers. Among the participants, 24 eBay sellers were recognized for their outstanding growth performance and exceptional buyer experience. These accolades highlight their remarkable service excellence compared to millions of sellers across the Global Emerging Market regions.

At the event, top sellers from eBay's global emerging markets connected with a vibrant global community made up of individuals and businesses, spanning diverse geographies, cultures, and languages. Their experiences reinforced how eBay's tools and support have enabled cross-border trade sellers to reach new customers and successfully expand their operations to international markets.

The gathering also facilitated knowledge sharing, cross-border partnerships, and networking opportunities amongst top sellers, helping them better understand different market needs.

Growing strength of Indonesia Parts & Accessories eBay sellers

Many Southeast Asian sellers ranked among the top 100 best-performing sellers, reflecting the high global demand for Southeast Asian inventory across the world. Of the 24 awarded, 6 Southeast Asia sellers won awards topping the highly competitive Parts and Accessories, Watches and Trading cards categories. These sellers include Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Southeast Asia's eBay sellers continue to excel in driving global commerce, with the top five best-selling categories in 2024 being Car & Truck Parts & Accessories, Watches, Motorcycle & Scooter Parts & Accessories, Trading Card Singles, and Men's Clothing. These categories have captured the interest of buyers across the globe, with the United States leading as the top buyer country, followed by Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany. This strong performance underscores the region's pivotal role in connecting sellers to eBay's worldwide customer base and fostering global trade.

Tony Sujatmoko from Edsakaindobubble, the 2nd place winner in the Best Rising Star category, shared that his business experienced significant growth after adopting listing best practices and leveraging the eBaymag tool for listing expansion, as advised by eBay's team. This strategy successfully boosted sales in untapped markets like Italy, Germany, and other European regions. Tony stands out as the only Indonesian seller to win an award this year, achieving impressive double-digit sales growth.

Vidmay Naini, General Manager, Global Emerging Markets at eBay commented: "At eBay, we are committed to connecting people and building communities as partners with our sellers –supporting and working together with them to showcase the potential of global ecommerce. The eBay Exporter of the Year 2024 event is a celebration of our sellers' success and an excellent opportunity for us to express our gratitude for their passion, innovation and dedication to entrepreneurship on eBay. We believe that success for us happens together. As we continue to see the power of cross-border trade through these sellers' journeys, especially as a tool to scale exporting businesses and create economic opportunity for all, we are excited to keep empowering individuals, entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes to thrive on our platform, together with us"

