EBC Financial Group Supports Oxford's Department of Economics Webinar on "What Economists Really Do"

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EBC Financial Group (EBC Group) announces its support of the webinar series, "What Economists Really Do," organised by The Department of Economics at the University of Oxford. "Topics ranging from the climate crisis to labour market discrimination will be explored, shedding light on some of the biggest issues facing society today...as...Oxford economists are working with governments and businesses around the world to improve policy and make the economy work better for everyone." The upcoming sponsorship will take place on 6 March 2024 and dive into the critical topic of "The Economics of Tax Evasion".

EBC Group actively supports corporate social responsibility (CSR), emphasising societal progress through education and talent development, while contributing to sustainable, knowledge-driven societies. Recognising that public education can bridge information gaps among stakeholders, EBC Group acknowledges the influence of opinion leaders on novice traders and associated risks, firmly advocating for equality in investment through public education.

The University of Oxford's Department of Economics is globally renowned for its impactful research, influential policy contributions, vibrant early-career community, and esteemed undergraduate and graduate programmes, making it one of the largest and most diverse academic communities of economists.

The webinar, hosted by Sarah Clifford, Associate Professor at the Department of Economics, features honourable guest speaker David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd, offering invaluable insights from his extensive finance industry experience to a global audience. Exploring real-world cases, regulatory dynamics and the societal impact of tax evasion, this collaboration with the Department of Economics reinforces EBC Group's belief in giving traders the right to education and fulfils CSR objectives.

"It is our honour to collaborate with the Department of Economics at the University of Oxford. We feel that the University's series 'What Economists Really Do' links academic work with real world implications of economic research and education," Mr. Barrett commented on the collaboration. "Previous webinars tackled crucial societal issues, and the upcoming episodes promise more relevant and in-depth discussions on the world we live in. EBC Financial Group believes in making economic research accessible to the public, ensuring a clear understanding of its relevance in our daily lives."

Please find the event registration link here.

