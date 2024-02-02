EBC's David Barrett joins Finance Magnates on Video Interview

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd, was interviewed by major financial media outlet Finance Magnates, shedding light on key market trends in 2024 and the tactics EBC Financial Group adopts in a highly volatile environment.

In this exclusive interview, titled "A Storm passing or one in the making?", Mr. Barrett discussed topics, ranging from the global market outlook in 2024, fluctuations in gold prices and interest rates, and strategies EBC Financial Group plans to implement in uncertain market conditions.

Mr. Barrett emphasised EBC Group's ability to turn uncertainty in a volatile trading environment into advantageous opportunities as a trustworthy partner. In the fast-paced and unpredictable market, a reliable partner is essential, and EBC Group understands the importance of providing secure services to clients who rely on their financial expertise and support. Positioned to capitalise on market volatility, the group leverages its extensive experience and industry knowledge to support its clients effectively. His analysis offers valuable insights into the industry's current state and future predictions for the company.

"The group is poising itself for the long term, not the short term. EBC Group is here to help, not here to exploit," said Mr. Barrett in the interview. "I think the rising volatility again will mean more business, but people will need to be dealing with people that they can talk to and trust, which I believe to be a big part of the group's ethic."

Mr. Barrett has over three decades of industry experience, from tier-one banks in the old-fashioned trading rooms to establishing consultancy companies and businesses to support growth. Currently, Mr. Barrett is acting as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd.

