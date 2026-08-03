ebm-papst and Inovance Deepen Technical Exchange to Drive Industrial Innovation

XI'AN, China and SUZHOU, China, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ebm-papst and Inovance recently joined forces for a two-way technical exchange under the theme "Together by Air Technology, Together by Innovation." The program took both teams to Inovance's Suzhou site and ebm-papst's national-level Green Factory in Xi'an. Through technical presentations, mobile showroom demonstrations and interactive experiences, experts from both companies exchanged insights into air technology, industrial automation and smart manufacturing—promoting knowledge sharing, mutual learning and closer collaboration across the industrial value chain.

Representatives from both companies at the ebm-papst Xi’an factory (Image credits: ebm-papst, Inovance)

The year 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of ebm-papst's entry into the Chinese market. Over the past three decades, the company has continued to strengthen its local R&D, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities while growing together with customers and partners in China. The exchange with Inovance represented not only an in-depth sharing of technical expertise and industry practices, but also another important step in ebm-papst's ongoing efforts to deepen local partnerships, strengthen supply chain collaboration and foster innovation together with customers and partners.

Technical knowledge sharing formed a central part of the program. At Inovance's Suzhou site, ebm-papst presented its EC fan technologies and applications. Drawing on practical examples, the team shared insights into EC fan selection, software commissioning, and the latest product and technology developments, giving participating engineers a closer look at the role of EC fans in industrial automation, renewable energy equipment and other applications.

The exchange continued at ebm-papst's national-level Green Factory in Xi'an, where Inovance introduced its wheeled embodied-intelligence robots, collaborative robots, smart factory practices and zero-carbon digital energy solutions. Combined with real-world industry cases, the presentations opened up further discussion with ebm-papst employees on emerging trends in smart manufacturing and sustainable, low-carbon development.

The two companies' mobile exhibition showrooms were another highlight of the program. The ebm-papst exhibition vehicle visited Inovance's Suzhou site, while the Inovance vehicle travelled to the ebm-papst Xi'an factory, showcasing core products and innovative solutions in air technology, industrial automation and smart manufacturing.

Through product demonstrations, technical explanations and interactive experiences, employees from R&D, purchasing, supply chain, commercial and other functions gained first-hand insights into product features and typical applications. They also engaged with technical experts in in-depth discussions on product design, system applications and future industry trends.

Henry Cheng, Vice President Sales & Marketing, ebm-papst China, said: "For 30 years, ebm-papst has remained committed to growing together with customers and partners in China. This two-way technical exchange with Inovance provided a valuable opportunity to share expertise and deepen mutual technical learning. It also reflects our long-term commitment to our 'Local for Local' strategy, strengthening local innovation and closer collaboration across the industrial value chain."

About ebm-papst

The ebm-papst Group is the world's leading manufacturer of fans and motors. Since it was founded in 1963, the technological leader has set international industry standards with its core competencies in motor technology, electronics, digitalization, and aerodynamics.

ebm-papst offers sustainable, intelligent, and tailor-made solutions for virtually every requirement in ventilation and heating technology. ebm-papst sets the benchmark in almost all sectors, such as ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technology, heating technology, information technology, mechanical engineering, and medical technology.

In the 2025/26 financial year, the Group generated a turnover of 2.24 billion euros. It employs nearly 13,000 people at 30 production sites including in Germany, China, and the US, as well as around 50 sales offices worldwide.

ebm-papst Group officially entered the Chinese market in 1996, establishing its first wholly-owned subsidiary in the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone and adopting a strategy of "Localized R&D, Localized Supply Chain, and Localized Production." With rapid business growth, the company expanded its production base in Nanhui, Shanghai, in 2005 and established ebm-papst Motor (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., further enhancing its local manufacturing capabilities. In 2018, the company set up a factory in Xi'an - ebm-papst Ventilator (Xi'an) Co., Ltd. - to strengthen service capabilities for customers in China, as well as the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa markets. In 2024, the company integrated its Waigaoqiao and Nanhui bases to establish the new China headquarters, "ONE Shanghai," further optimizing operations and service capabilities. In 2025, the ebm-papst South China Air Technology Hub in Foshan commenced operations, further strengthening the company's supply chain footprint and localized service capabilities in South China.

ebm-papst operates local R&D centers in both Shanghai and Xi'an, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities aligned with Germany to provide testing and technical support. Covering all key functions including R&D, production, purchasing, logistics, sales, marketing, etc. The China team delivers highly localized and efficient solutions, ensuring operational excellence and product quality. With over 1,700 employees and multiple subsidiaries certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 - plus IATF 16949 for the Shanghai site - the company continues to empower customers with outstanding products and services in an ever-evolving market.

About Inovance

Founded in Shenzhen, 2003, during China's manufacturing transformation, INOVANCE has spent more than 20 years advancing industrial automation technologies.

Dedicated to the industrial sector, focusing on automation, digitalization, and intelligence, INOVANCE specializes in core technologies across five key layers: information, control, drive, execution, and sensing. Driven by value creation, INOVANCE delivers innovative products, solutions, and services to customers worldwide.

SOURCE ebm-papst