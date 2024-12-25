ebm-papst A&NZ Achieves Complete Operational Carbon Neutrality in appropriate Scope 1,2 and 3 criterion in 2023

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, ebm-papst Australia & New Zealand (A&NZ) announced the achievement of operational carbon neutrality for its Australian business operations, covering appropriate Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions for the calendar year 2023. This marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

ebm-papst Australia & New Zealand’s carbon neutral operations logo

Partnering with Pangolin Associates, an independent third-party emissions consultant, ebm-papst A&NZ conducted a comprehensive carbon emissions assessment for all the three scopes. By measuring and publishing the carbon footprint of all its operations, ebm-papst A&NZ underscores its dedication to transparency and accountability.

"Achieving carbon-neutral status reflects our commitment to a sustainable future," said Dr. Simon Bradwell, Managing Director of ebm-papst A&NZ. "Understanding our carbon footprint allows us to make informed, incremental changes to continually improve our environmental impact."

ebm-papst A&NZ achieved carbon neutrality across the scopes: Scope 1 (direct emissions from owned or controlled sources), Scope 2 (indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electricity), and partially Scope 3 (other indirect emissions that occur in the upstream value chain by considering upstream transportation and manufacturing processes). Scientific measures to prevent and reduce emissions include transitioning to energy-efficient technologies, procuring 100% renewable energy, optimizing supply chain logistics, and engaging suppliers in sustainability practices.

Klaus Wittmann, ebm-papst Group ESG Director, commented, "Achieving carbon neutrality in our subsidiary's operations is a significant milestone for us. It also sets a powerful example for the industry."

To ensure carbon neutrality, ebm-papst A&NZ offsets all remaining and technically not avoidable total emissions annually. The offsets support the 210 MW Musi Hydro Power Plant Project in the Bengkulu region of Sumatra, Indonesia. Sumatra, known for its fertile soil and significant coffee production, faces challenges such as poor infrastructure and electricity access. This grid-connected run-of-river hydroelectricity plant, built on the upper banks of the Musi River near Sumatra's port city of Bengkulu, delivers over 765,000 MWh to Sumatra's grid each year, meeting the demands of over 700,000 Indonesians annually.

ebm-papst A&NZ is committed to further reducing emissions and maintaining its carbon-neutral status through enhanced energy efficiency, renewable energy expansion, and sustainable practices. All claims regarding carbon neutrality and sustainability are backed by thorough assessments conducted by independent third-party consultants and accredited by Australian Government bodies. Carbon neutrality is substantiated with credible evidence, including detailed carbon footprint measurements in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and the Corporate Value Chain Standard published by the Word Resource Institute and World Business Council for Sustainable Development by also considering the ISO 14064:2018 standard. The company transparently reports its emissions and reduction strategies, aligning with regulatory requirements and consumer protection laws.

About ebm-papst

The ebm-papst Group, a family-run company headquartered in Mulfingen, Germany, is the world's leading manufacturer of fans and motors. Since it was founded in 1963, the technological leader has set international industry standards with its core competencies in motor technology, electronics, digitalization, and aerodynamics.

ebm-papst offers sustainable, intelligent, and tailor-made solutions for virtually every requirement in ventilation and heating technology. ebm-papst sets the benchmark in almost all sectors, such as ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technology, heating technology, information technology, mechanical engineering, intralogistics, and medical technology.

In the 2023/24 financial year, the Group generated a turnover of EUR 2.408 billion. It employs just nearly 14,000 people at 27 production sites including in Germany, China, and the US, as well as 49 sales offices worldwide.

