ebm-papst invests in Singapore location as future Asia headquarters

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ebm-papst, a leading manufacturer of fans and motors headquartered in Mulfingen, Germany, is investing approximately one million EUR in the expansion and conversion of its Singapore location. The original headquarters of the Southeast Asia region will assume greater importance within the ebm-papst Group and manage the entire Asia-Pacific and Middle East Asia region. Within the context of the "Decoupling China Strategy," ebm-papst is thus strengthening its global presence in Southeast Asia and increasing the resilience of its supply chains. In China, ebm-papst and its nearly 2,000 employees are focusing even more strongly on the Chinese market and its local customers.

On 28th November, ebm-papst Southeast Asia inaugurated 'Making the Future Together: Grand Opening of APAC Hub Group CEO Dr. Klaus Geißdoerfer makes his opening speech

On November 28, ebm-papst held a grand opening to unveil its modernized office and warehouse building in Singapore. In addition to employees and numerous local customers and visitors, Group CEO Dr. Klaus Geißdoerfer and CSO / CEO Air Technology APAC & MEA, Thomas Nuernberger, attended the festivities.

"As a technology leader, we want to make even better use of our market potential in the Asia-Pacific region. As part of our glocalization strategy "local for local," we are continuously and independently expanding our Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions including China. The strengthening of the Singapore site is a significant milestone for us. The country is a pioneer in the areas of digitalization and sustainability, as well as the hub of the Asia region—a perfect combination for us," says Geißdoerfer.

"China is and will remain an important part of the ebm-papst Group and entrepreneurial activities in the Asian region," added Thomas Nuernberger. "True to our local-for-local approach, we will produce in China for China. This strategy makes us more independent of potential economic policy tensions, trade restrictions, and fluctuating exchange rates. Our new ONE Shanghai building will continue to function as an important Chinese headquarters."

ebm-papst continues to invest in expansion in China, but at the same time, the global player is also increasing its production capacities in India. Further investments are also planned for Singapore.

With the renovation project in Singapore, the fan manufacturer is creating a new and attractive workspace for the APAC management team, modernizing existing work areas and the warehouse building, and building a future-oriented application laboratory as well as a customer experience center.

In the future, the company's claim to lead ventilation technology into a new generation will be noticeable here. For decades, ebm-papst has been setting standards in the industry regarding energy-efficient products. The company's own ESG team is currently working on setting up and implementing a comprehensive sustainability strategy. The climate goal is already clear: to be climate-neutral within the company (Scope 1 + 2) by 2025.

ebm-papst has been represented in Singapore since 1996 and currently employs around 38 people. In the application laboratory, employees create localized and customer-oriented solutions in line with local customer needs. Another 31 employees work in the South East Asia region, including Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and Indonesia.

About ebm-papst

The ebm-papst Group, a family-run company headquartered in Mulfingen, Germany, is the world's leading manufacturer of fans and motors. Since it was founded in 1963, the technological leader has set international industry standards with its core competencies in motor technology, electronics, digitalization, and aerodynamics. ebm-papst offers sustainable, intelligent, and tailor-made solutions for virtually every requirement in ventilation and heating technology.

In the 2022/23 financial year, the Group generated a turnover of EUR 2.540 billion. It employs just under 15,000 people at 30 production sites (including in Germany, China, and the U.S.) and in 50 sales offices worldwide. ebm-papst sets the benchmark in almost all sectors, such as ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technology, heating technology, information technology, mechanical engineering, intralogistics, and medical technology.

Contact: Irene Ong, [email protected]

