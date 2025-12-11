eclicktech Shines at AWA 2025: Unveiling AI Marketing White Paper to Explore New Global Growth Paths in the Age of Agentic AI

BANGKOK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eclicktech, a leading MarTech firm integrating AIGC strategy into cross-border marketing solutions, made a standout appearance at the 2025 Affiliate World Asia (AWA) conference in Bangkok, Thailand. The company showcased cutting-edge solutions, released a highly anticipated white paper, and hosted an exclusive networking event to explore AI-driven marketing evolution and global growth trends with partners worldwide.

AI Spark Night: Industry Leaders Discuss the Frontiers of Growth

2025 Affiliate World Asia

On the first evening of AWA 2025, eclicktech hosted its themed networking event, "AI Spark Night" attracting over 150 industry partners. High-profile guests from global tech and marketing platforms, including Google, Tencent Cloud, Qpon, Alibaba Cloud, and Taboola, shared insights on the latest global advertising trends and strategies for efficient, sustainable growth.

In his welcome speech, Yeahmobi (a brand of eclicktech),General Manager William Liu emphasized the global advertising industry's rapid shift toward intelligence and data-driven operations. He noted that eclicktech's 2022 IPO (Stock Code: 301171.SZ) has fueled increased investment in AI technology and product innovation, stating, "eclicktech will keep empowering partners to achieve stable, sustainable growth across diverse markets."

Major Release: "2026 Global AI Marketing Trends and Value White Paper"

A key highlight of the event was the preliminary launch of the "2026 Global AI Marketing Trends and Value White Paper" during the "AI Spark Night." As a pioneering MarTech firm in AIGC-powered cross-border marketing, eclicktech co-created the paper with Alibaba Cloud and contributions from industry leaders including Google, PubMatic, and BigoAds.

The document deciphers AI's role in reshaping global marketing and captures the intelligent wave's progress. It serves as an action guide for global brands pursuing growth in the Agentic AI era.

Intelligent Digital Solutions and Outlook

During the two-day exhibition, eclicktech's booth drew practitioners from vertical sectors like DTC, finance, gaming, and apps. The company launched its next-gen intelligent digital marketing solution—AI Drive 2.0—demonstrating innovations in AI-powered tech and full-funnel traffic synergy. This cemented eclicktech's status as a hub for global growth and marketing innovation at the event.

eclicktech's successful participation underscores its dedication to the international arena. The company affirmed its ongoing focus on technological innovation, aiming to build a smarter, more open, and mutually beneficial global market future with partners worldwide.

