EcoFlow Launched DELTA 2 Max, Your Power Ally for Adventures and Home Comfort

SYDNEY, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company, today launched the latest portable power station - DELTA 2 Max, your power ally for adventures and home comfort, in Australia. Boasting a base capacity of 2,048Wh, expandable up to 6,144Wh with two extra batteries, the DELTA 2 Max can power a portable fridge for an impressive 29 hours, keep a coffee maker running for 1.6 hours, or charge a phone up to 143 times, and more[i]. The DELTA 2 Max presents an ideal solution to fulfill your diverse electricity needs, whether for RV trips, 4WD, other outdoor adventures, or home comfort.

Ultra-Fast Dual and On-the-Go Charging with Less Noise

Featuring EcoFlow's patented X-Stream technology, the DELTA 2 Max boasts industry-leading fast charging speeds. With an AC input of 2300W and a maximum solar input of 1000W, the DELTA 2 Max can be charged from 0 to 100% by AC in 81 minutes or by solar in 2.3 hours. What sets the DELTA 2 Max apart is its cutting-edge AC and solar dual charging capability, enabling it to reach 80% capacity in just 43 minutes[ii]. This makes it an ideal portable power station for life's unplanned moments.

Plus, the DELTA 2 Max is compatible with mobile chargers, facilitating faster in-vehicle portable power station charging speeds and ensuring a full charge while you're on the road. Noteworthy is the remarkably quiet charging process, emitting only 30 dB. This noise level is significantly lower than other 2kWh power stations on the market, making your journey more enjoyable and non-disruptive.

Lightweight and Reliable Energy Source

A perfect companion for your next RV trips, the DELTA 2 Max epitomizes both portability and reliability. Weighing only 23kg, the DELTA 2 Max is super portable and 30% lighter than similar 2kWh LFP power stations on the market.

Moreover, boasting its premium LFP battery chemistry, the DELTA 2 Max has a lifespan of 3000 complete cycles until it reduces to 80% capacity. That means the DELTA 2 Max can offer reliable power for up to 10 years when used once a day. Backed by EcoFlow's commitment to quality, the DELTA 2 Max comes with a 5-year warranty, for even more reliability.

Powerful Output for More Outdoor Power Needs

The DELTA 2 Max now comes bundled with an EcoFlow Anderson to Cigarette cable, providing an extended range of capabilities. This ensures reliable use every time, meets more power needs, and accommodates various appliances typically used during RV or 4WD trips.

Additionally, equipped with a 2400W AC output (Surge 4800W), the DELTA 2 Max can effectively power 99% of appliances. Simultaneously, it can support up to 13 devices, even during the charging process. With the X-Boost mode, the DELTA 2 Max can even power some appliances up to 3100W. This makes the DELTA 2 Max an ideal choice for individuals on RV trips or other outdoor adventures, offering the same level of convenience as a traditionally powered home.

Price and Availability

Starting February 1st, EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max will be available for purchase on EcoFlow's official website, eBay, and Amazon. The DELTA 2 Max and 400W Portable Solar Panel bundle will enjoy a discount of $300 and be retailed at $4,198. Separately, the DELTA 2 Max will be priced at $2,999, and the DELTA 2 Max Extra Battery is available for $2,499. As for offline retail stores, the DELTA 2 Max will also be available at prominent brick-and-mortar retailers including Anaconda, Autobarn, Autoone, Autopro, Battery World, Bunnings, Harvey Norman, TJM, and Total Tools.

