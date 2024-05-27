EcoFlow Unveils Massive Savings in EOFY Sale 2024

Equip Your Outdoor Oasis for Less: Save Up to $2,199 on EcoFlow's Best-selling Products!

SYDNEY, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, is delighted to announce its End of Financial Year (EOFY) Sale from May 27th to June 30th. During this period, customers can enjoy the biggest discounts of up to $2,199 on EcoFlow's portable power stations, solar panels, smart devices and more. EcoFlow's EOFY Sale presents a perfect opportunity for Australians to equip their outdoor supply for less.

EcoFlow EOFY Sale

Whether customers are shopping to power their outdoor adventures, or simply want to be well-prepared for unexpected extreme weather, EcoFlow has it all. All discounts will be available on EcoFlow's official website, eBay, and Amazon.

EcoFlow has exclusive deals starting May 27th to kick off the EOFY, featuring:

WAVE: EcoFlow portable air conditioner, WAVE, is now priced at just $999 , offering an incredible 58% discount. Featuring a powerful 4000 BTU cooling capacity, the WAVE ensures rapid and efficient cooling, making it ideal for tents, RVs, or compact off-grid spaces. Customers can also purchase the WAVE bundled with a WAVE Add-on Battery at a 54% discount, saving up to $2,199 .

, offering an incredible 58% discount. Featuring a powerful 4000 BTU cooling capacity, the WAVE ensures rapid and efficient cooling, making it ideal for tents, RVs, or compact off-grid spaces. Customers can also purchase the WAVE bundled with a WAVE Add-on Battery at a 54% discount, saving up to . RIVER Pro: Catering to diverse outdoor power needs, the RIVER Pro boasts a powerful 720Wh capacity, an AC output of up to 1800W, and a lifespan of 800+ cycles. Now enjoy a $400 discount, bringing the price down to $799 . Bundle it with an extra battery to unlock a massive 1440Wh of power for just $999 .

discount, bringing the price down to . Bundle it with an extra battery to unlock a massive 1440Wh of power for just . DELTA Max 2000: Now offered at an exclusive price of $2,499 , presenting a $700 discount. The ultimate backup power solution is designed for critical circuits during power outages. With a 2016Wh capacity expandable to 6kWh and up to 3400W AC output, the DELTA Max can power 99% of home appliances, keeping essential devices running for hours at a time.

Beginning June 1st, don't miss out on these incredible offers:

RIVER 2 Pro: Priced at $999 , the RIVER 2 Pro now offers a $300 discount. With a rapid 70-minute full charge time, a 768Wh capacity, and an 800W output, the RIVER 2 Pro is ideal for all outdoor adventures, from boondocking to beach BBQs. For $1,399 , enhance the setup by bundling it with a 160W Portable Solar Panel to harness solar energy.

, the RIVER 2 Pro now offers a discount. With a rapid 70-minute full charge time, a 768Wh capacity, and an 800W output, the RIVER 2 Pro is ideal for all outdoor adventures, from boondocking to beach BBQs. For , enhance the setup by bundling it with a 160W Portable Solar Panel to harness solar energy. DELTA 2 Max: Save up to $300 when purchasing DELTA 2 Max, the newest addition to the lineup. Its lightweight design and portability make it suitable when on the go, whether camping or RVing. This portable power station boasts a 2kWh capacity and keeps your essentials running when you need them most. Take advantage of this limited-time offer and consider bundling it with a 220W Portable Solar Panel for only $3,598 .

Additionally, EcoFlow will officially launch the new Alternator Charger in Australia on June 10th, an industry-first on-the-road power solution, making users feel home-like comfort for any adventure. The Alternator Charger provides travelers and outdoor enthusiasts with fast charging capabilities by harnessing their excessive vehicle alternator energy. It will be available for purchase on the launch date, offering customers special discounted prices just in time for the EOFY Sale.

To find out more about EcoFlow's End of Financial Year Sale, please head to https://au.ecoflow.com/.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 3 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

