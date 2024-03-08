EcoFlow Powers Up for Easter Holiday with Unbeatable Savings

Celebrate this Easter with exclusive deals on EcoFlow's cutting-edge products

SYDNEY, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, is offering unbeatable prices on its range of portable power stations, solar panels, and smart devices, just in time for the Easter holiday.

Whether customers are shopping for themselves, family, friends who love to travel, engage in outdoor adventures, host holiday gatherings, or simply want to be well-prepared for unexpected extreme weather, EcoFlow has it all.

Starting from Mar. 8 to Apr. 1, customers can save up to $2,099 on various EcoFlow products. All discounts will be available on EcoFlow's official website, eBay, and Amazon.

EcoFlow is excited to present exclusive deals on their portable power stations, featuring:

RIVER 2 Pro: Priced at $1,099 , the RIVER 2 Pro, one of the powerful portable power stations under 1kWh, will be available with a $200 discount. Boasting a rapid 70-minute full charge time, a 768Wh capacity, and an 800W output, it is ideal for all outdoor escapades, from boondocking to beach BBQs. Take advantage of this limited-time offer and consider bundling it with a 160W Portable Solar Panel for only $1,599 .

, the RIVER 2 Pro, one of the powerful portable power stations under 1kWh, will be available with a discount. Boasting a rapid 70-minute full charge time, a 768Wh capacity, and an 800W output, it is ideal for all outdoor escapades, from boondocking to beach BBQs. Take advantage of this limited-time offer and consider bundling it with a 160W Portable Solar Panel for only . DELTA 2: Experience Easter adventures with savings of up to $300 on DELTA 2. This versatile power station, featuring fast charging capability and 1kWh energy storage, seamlessly combines portability and reliability, making it perfect for road trips and RV expeditions.

on DELTA 2. This versatile power station, featuring fast charging capability and 1kWh energy storage, seamlessly combines portability and reliability, making it perfect for road trips and RV expeditions. DELTA Max 2000: Available at an exclusive price of $2,399 , DELTA Max now offers a $300 discount. The powerful backup power solution is designed for critical circuits during power outages. With a 2016Wh capacity expandable to 6kWh and up to 3400W AC output, DELTA Max can power 99% of home devices, keeping essential appliances like a fridge running for hours at a time. For $2,699 , enhance the setup by bundling it with a 110W Portable Solar Panel, harnessing solar energy.

, DELTA Max now offers a discount. The powerful backup power solution is designed for critical circuits during power outages. With a 2016Wh capacity expandable to 6kWh and up to 3400W AC output, DELTA Max can power 99% of home devices, keeping essential appliances like a fridge running for hours at a time. For , enhance the setup by bundling it with a 110W Portable Solar Panel, harnessing solar energy. RIVER Pro: The RIVER Pro now comes bundled with an EcoFlow Anderson to Cigarette cable for reliable use every time. Catering to various power needs during RV or 4WD trips, customers can now enjoy a $400 discount, purchasing RIVER Pro at only $799 .





Explore more incredible deals with EcoFlow's Smart Devices, including:

WAVE: The portable air conditioner will be available for only $1,199 , with a remarkable 50% off. Boasting a powerful 4000 BTU cooling capacity, the EcoFlow WAVE is not just portable but also ensures a fast and efficient cooling experience, making it perfect for tents, RVs, or small off-grid rooms. Bundled with a WAVE Add-on Battery, customers can enjoy a 51% discount, and save up to $2,099 .

, with a remarkable 50% off. Boasting a powerful 4000 BTU cooling capacity, the EcoFlow WAVE is not just portable but also ensures a fast and efficient cooling experience, making it perfect for tents, RVs, or small off-grid rooms. Bundled with a WAVE Add-on Battery, customers can enjoy a 51% discount, and save up to . GLACIER: The world's first 3-in-1 portable fridge, freezer, and ice maker will be priced at $1,299 , with a 13% discount. Customers can now bundle it with a plug-in battery for extended off-grid cooling, creating the perfect solution for their cooling needs at just $1,699 .





About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 3 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://au.ecoflow.com/.

SOURCE EcoFlow Technology Inc.