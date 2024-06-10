EcoFlow Offers More On-the-Road Power for Adventurers with Launch of New Alternator Charger

Providing Travelers with Endless Power For Any Adventure. Feels Like Home.

SYDNEY, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, will expand its suite of On-the-Road Power Solutions with the launch of the new Alternator Charger in Australia on June 10th — an industry-first providing travelers and outdoor enthusiasts with fast charging capabilities by harnessing their excess vehicle alternator energy.

3-in-1 Charger, Jump Starter and Battery Maintainer

EcoFlow Alternator Charger provides travelers and outdoor enthusiasts with fast charging capabilities by harnessing their excess vehicle alternator energy

Beyond an 800W alternator charger, the EcoFlow Alternator Charger also serves as an emergency jump starter for vehicles and includes a built-in battery maintainer to enhance the longevity of the vehicle starter battery.

With demand for accessible energy and off-grid comfort across the RV, overlanding and van life communities, there is a need for unrestricted access to electricity that isn't dependent on fixed power locations or gas generators.

Connecting directly to a vehicle's starter battery, the Alternator Charger installs easily and allows users to drive and re-charge select EcoFlow devices and DELTA series power stations[1] simultaneously, ensuring endless energy and providing home-like comfort for any adventure.

With an unprecedented 800W of power output and DC-to-DC charging, the Alternator Charger efficiently replenishes the DELTA 2 (1kWh worth of power) in just 1.3 hours while in transit, 8X faster than the 12V cigarette charger in the vehicle.

The Alternator Charger can back-feed the vehicle battery from a connected portable power station, allowing it to operate as a jump starter to prevent users from being stranded. Its battery maintainer also ensures the vehicle starter battery stays in peak condition consistently.

Pass-through charging feature allows simultaneous operation of onboard appliances and devices while harnessing solar energy from any connected solar panels — an unparalleled convenience compared to conventional generators. With more of customers looking for ways to enhance off-grid living, the EcoFlow On-the-Road power solutions provide them with home-like comfort while traveling.

EcoFlow's On-the-Road Power Solution

The Alternator Charger builds on EcoFlow's expanding suite of user-friendly power solutions designed to make the on-the-road journey feel like home. It joins EcoFlow's On-the-Road Power Solution lineup, which includes:

- DELTA Series : Top suite of portable power stations with a range of storage capacities, including DELTA 2, DELTA 2 Max and DELTA Pro, with electric and solar charging capabilities for true off-grid energy freedom and comfort. The Alternator Charger with DELTA series can be used for a wide range of vehicles, including cars and motorhomes.

- Solar Panels : Full range of rigid and portable solar panels letting users harness the sun's power for endless energy whether at home or on-the-road. No gas or maintenance required means energy to power user adventures that's clean with no fuel costs.

- WAVE 2 : Wireless portable air conditioner and heater, with fast and efficient cooling and heating capabilities for both indoor and outdoor spaces, and no installation required.

Price and Availability

The Alternator Charger will be priced at $799. Customers opting for the Alternator Charger bundled with the DELTA Series can enjoy savings of up to 23%. Starting June 10, EcoFlow Alternator Charger will be available for purchase on EcoFlow's official website, eBay, and Amazon.

As for offline retail stores, the Alternator Charger will be available at prominent brick-and-mortar retailers including Anaconda, Autobarn, Autoone, Autopro, Battery World, Bunnings, Harvey Norman, TJM, and Total Tools.

For more information, please visit https://www.ecoflow.com/au .

[1] The EcoFlow Alternator Charger is compatible with Delta 2, Delta Max, Delta 2 Max, Delta Pro and Wave 2 Add-on Battery.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 3 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

SOURCE EcoFlow