Power Up and Pay Less with Massive Savings in EcoFlow's Black Friday Sale

Save on the incredible DELTA Pro portable power station, as well as huge discounts on a wide range of other devices, from 13th November.

SYDNEY, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow's massive Black Friday Sale begins with a bang with huge savings on some of the brand's most popular products, including the outstanding DELTA Pro portable power station.

The sale, which runs from 13th November – 3rd December, also brings huge discounts on a wide range of portable power stations, smart devices, batteries, and bundles. All of the bargains can be found on EcoFlow's official webstore, official Amazon page, and at selected retailers, while shoppers can enjoy long-term peace of mind from the brand's exceptional customer support.

EcoFlow Black Friday Deals

Amazing Savings on DELTA Pro and More

Shoppers can bag a DELTA Pro for just $5799 in the Black Friday Sale – that's a massive $800 saving on the portable power station now trusted by over 150,000 home users worldwide!

With a 3.6kWh capacity, unparalleled fast charging and convenient luggage design, it makes the perfect power companion for camping and other off-grid adventures. Its expandable capacity of up to 25kWh and ability to power 99% of appliances also make it an essential household device to power a home for days at a time during long-lasting power blackouts.

There are big savings to be made on other EcoFlow favourites too, including:

RIVER ( $699 $499 ) and RIVER Pro ( $1199 $899 ) : Save on EcoFlow's most portable on-the-go power stations for a truly convenient energy supply wherever the adventure leads.

: Save on EcoFlow's most portable on-the-go power stations for a truly convenient energy supply wherever the adventure leads. New Smart Devices : Save on the new WAVE 2 portable air conditioner ( $1999 $1799 ) and the new GLACIER 3-in-1 portable fridge, freezer, and ice maker ( $1499 $1399 ) to bring a new level of luxury to the great outdoors this summer.

: Save on the new WAVE 2 portable air conditioner ( ) and the new GLACIER 3-in-1 portable fridge, freezer, and ice maker ( ) to bring a new level of luxury to the great outdoors this summer. Dual Fuel Smart Generator ( $2399 $1999 ) : Save $400 on this innovative generator as the ultimate backup supply to accompany EcoFlow's portable power stations.

: Save on this innovative generator as the ultimate backup supply to accompany EcoFlow's portable power stations. Bundles that Make Sense: Save up to $1100 on product bundles to make power supply easier than ever.

EcoFlow's Worry-free Customer Support

From ensuring the best price to helping users get the best from their device, EcoFlow's exceptional customer service gives users long-lasting peace of mind. It includes:

Over 400 partner stores offering the chance to experience EcoFlow products in person and seek the advice of in-store experts.

30-day price protection to guarantee that EcoFlow prices won't be beaten, and warranties of up to 10 years to ensure that users get the most out of their EcoFlow product.

A devoted after-sales service centre that ensures a maximum 48-hour response time, and the EcoFlow Australia Official Group for real-time communication with EcoFlow staff and a vibrant community of users.

Where to Shop the Sale

The massive Black Friday Sale can be found on EcoFlow's webstore, official Amazon store, and at selected brick-and-mortar retailers including Anaconda, Autobarn, Bunnings, Battery World, and Harvey Norman between 13th November and 3rd December. The amazing prices don't end on Black Friday though, with EcoFlow's Holiday Sale kicking off on 4th December!

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

