ECOLAB AND ITE PARTNERS TO HARNESS WATER MANAGEMENT KNOWLEDGE FOR SINGAPORE DATA CENTER ENGINEERS

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nalco Water, an Ecolab company, and ITE are joining forces through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to solidify a collaborative partnership that will advance knowledge transfer, education, and hands-on experience in the field of water management and sustainable operations.

Nalco Water will deliver lectures on data center-specific topics such as water reclaim, reuse, and recycling, as well as sustainable design, maintenance practices, and artificial intelligence in data center operations.

Standing From Left to Right: Ms. Grace Goh, Director & Country Manager, Ecolab, Ms. Poh Li San Member of Parliament for Sembawang West and Deputy Chairperson GPC for Sustainability and Environment (Guest of Honor); Dr. Yek Tiew Ming, Principal, ITE College East, [Seated from Left to Right:] Ms. Low Khah Gek, CEO, ITE and Mr. Greg Lukasik, SVP & Market Head, Southeast Asia, Ecolab.

In addition, the partnership entails a comprehensive knowledge exchange program, with learning opportunities and practical water management applications.

Nalco Water will provide a learning online portal accessible to students and will include training modules covering water fundamentals, water safety, safe chemical handling, reverse osmosis (RO) systems, and analytical field testing. The program will benefit current student engineers working in the Data Center industry.

Speaking at the MOU signing, Ms. Poh Li San, MP Sembawang West and Deputy Chairperson GPC for Sustainability and Environment commented, "In line with the Singapore Green Plan 2030, the government is proactively encouraging the delivery of best-in-class power generation technology that meets emission standards and reduces carbon emissions. The whole-of-nation plan highly supports collaboration between private organizations and institutions to drive innovation in sustainable data center technologies and practices that improve energy efficiencies, reduce environmental impact, and enhance the overall sustainability of data center operations."

"We are thrilled to formalize this collaboration with ITE", said Mr Gregory Lukasik, Senior Vice President and Market Head of Southeast Asia, Ecolab. "Ecolab recognizes the vital role of data centers in supporting the digital infrastructure. In Singapore, our expertise helps data centers implement innovative water-efficient technologies and sustainable practices, aligning with the nation's commitment to water conservation while meeting the demands of a digital-driven economy. This strategic partnership represents our commitment to fostering knowledge transfer and cultivating the next generation of talent in water management and environmental sustainability."

ITE is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. "ITE and Ecolab share the same commitment towards sustainability and innovation. Through this collaboration, we hope to catalyse positive change across the industry and society by providing some 200 Work-Study Diploma trainees with access to educational resources and hands-on experiences in sustainable water management, water auditing and more.," said Ms Low Khah Gek, Chief Executive Officer of ITE.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $15 billion, employs more than 48,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights, and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab's innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality, and industrial markets. www.ecolab.com

