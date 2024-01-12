ECOLAB EXPANDS REGIONAL COVERAGE IN VIETNAM BY OPENING A NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT

Ecolab, a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services, continues its expansion to meet the growing market and increasing customer demand.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecolab proudly announces the grand opening of its new cutting-edge manufacturing plant in Ho Nai Industrial Park, near Ho Chi Minh City. Around the world, Ecolab provides innovative solutions to help improve businesses' operational efficiency, product quality, and safety while reducing water and energy use and waste. This new facility demonstrates Ecolab's continued commitment to supporting customers, innovation, and sustainability in Vietnam and throughout Southeast Asia.

From left to right: Grace Goh – Director for Supply Chain, Southeast Asia, Greg Lukasik – SVP and Market Head, Southeast Asia, Chandrasegeran Marimuthu – VP and Country Manager for Vietnam, Consul General Susan Burns, US Embassy and Vietnam Consulate, Sam De Boo – EVP and President, Global Markets and Gregory Harris – Principal Commercial Officer, US Embassy and Vietnam Consulate

The new plant has 3,000 square meters of space with an advanced laboratory, manufacturing facility and warehouse. The new facility will also provide additional local job opportunities, bringing the company's workforce in Vietnam to more than 100 people. Ecolab supports customers in multiple industrial markets, including food service, lodging, healthcare, building facilities, food and beverage processing, manufacturing, transportation, pulp and paper, microelectronics, petrochemicals, and power generation.

Chandrasegeran Marimuthu, vice president and Country Manager for Ecolab Vietnam:

"We are unveiling an exciting chapter of innovation and collaboration. Our Vietnam and supply chain teams have done great work to achieve this milestone."

Greg Lukasik, senior vice president and Market Head for Southeast Asia, Ecolab shared:

"This space is a key milestone for fostering growth and will serve as a hub of science, expertise, and support activities from the Ecolab team to better serve both our customers, as well as the local community. With the opening of the new plant, we are creating new opportunities for customer partnerships, while simultaneously bringing our commitment to supporting the development and growth of Vietnam's thriving economy".

As part of the U.S. Department of Commerce Department's support of the opening, Greg Harris, Principal Commercial Officer at the U.S. Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City said: "Vietnam is one of the fastest growing economies in ASEAN. It's great to see that Ecolab, an American-listed company, is boosting operations locally, and their industrial customers in Vietnam and Southeast Asia will benefit from the Ecolab teams' expertise, technology, and solution delivery. Water scarcity, food hygiene, and public health are some of the biggest challenges the world faces today. We look forward to deeper partnerships between Ecolab and local ecosystem players to help create a greener future."

Sam de Boo, EVP and president for Ecolab Global Markets, said: "Vietnam is a key strategic market for Ecolab, and the investment in a plant marks a key step in better supporting our customers. The markets we serve will continue to benefit from our global innovation capabilities, combining chemistry, digital technology, data analytics, and service to deliver exponential customer value."

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $14 billion, employs more than 47,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab's innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets. www.ecolab.com

