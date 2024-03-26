ECOLAB OPENS WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT ON SHELL JURONG ISLAND TO ADVANCE SUSTAINABLE WATER SOLUTIONS

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world observes the United Nations World Water Day on 22 March 2024, Ecolab is proactively addressing the global water crisis to advance sustainable solutions. In line with the goals of the Singapore Green Plan 2030, Nalco Water, Ecolab's water brand, is proudly announcing the opening of a wastewater treatment plant in Shell Jurong Island, Singapore.

Left to Right | From Shell: Rohit Paranjape, HSSE Manager, Sylvia Lim, HR Manager, Kevin Snodgrass, Production Manager, ⁠Lawrence Woo, Process Technology Manager, Mashhad Dohadwala, General Manager | From Ecolab: Greg Lukasik, SVP & Market Head, Southeast Asia, Sew Nyit Tong, Engineering Projects and Development Director, Steven Cheah, VP Strategic Business Lead Asia Pacific, Diego Trujillo, VP & GM Downstream Business, Southeast Asia

Commencing operations earlier this year, this facility is designed to handle variable bio-treater wastewater. The plant utilizes Ecolab's ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis (RO) membrane system and is almost 100% automated.

With the capacity to treat and reuse up to 24,000 cubic metres of wastewater every month, the facility stands as a testament to Ecolab's commitment to helping customers move toward responsible water consumption.

Gregory Lukasik, senior vice president and Market Head of Southeast Asia, Ecolab said: "We're thrilled to have achieved this key milestone, demonstrating once again that sustainability and business performance can be pursued in tandem. By focusing on water at an enterprise level, companies can identify opportunities that meet both their sustainability and business goals. Aligned with Ecolab's focus on impactful goals, including saving 300 billion gallons of water by 2030, we're proud to support our valued customers in promoting responsible water consumption and contributing to Singapore's sustainable future."

To learn more about how Ecolab works with customers to help solve the world's most complex problems amid a changing landscape, visit www.ecolab.com/expertise-and-innovation/people-planet-business-health .

