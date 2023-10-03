ECOLAB OPENS NEW REGIONAL OFFICE, CONFIRMING COMMITMENT AND DEDICATION TO SCIENCE AND SUSTAINABILITY

SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecolab, a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions, continues to enhance its presence in Singapore with the opening of its new regional office.

To celebrate the opening of the facility, Ecolab welcomed guests to a special event, highlighting insights into the company's upcoming collaborations in science, digitization and sustainability.

From left to right: American Chamber of Commerce, Singapore director, External Affairs, Jessica Cho; Ecolab Singapore, country manager and director for Supply Chain SEA, Grace Goh; Ecolab senior vice president and Market Head for Southeast Asia, Gregory Lukasik; US Ambassador Jonathan Kaplan, and Economic Development Board Singapore vice president, Soo Haw Yun.

In addition, the event showcased how Ecolab partners with public sectors and industry organizations across various sectors to make the world cleaner, safer and healthier, helping Ecolab's customers succeed, while protecting people and resources vital to life.

The new facility will accelerate its coverage to help public and private organizations achieve sustainability targets and commitments in line with the Singapore Green Plan 2030, the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and the Paris Agreement, as Singapore strives to reach its net zero emissions aspirations by 2050.

In line with the Singapore Green Plan 2030, Ecolab highlighted additional science and sustainability offerings and initiatives during the event, including Ecolab's Climate Intelligence and Advanced Recycling for Plastics, and an improved cleaning program for PET Recycling, which promotes safer and more sustainable processes for PET plants. All three are innovative solutions centered around supporting Ecolab customers' productivity and sustainability goals, now available to customers across Singapore and the wider Southeast Asia region.

The opening ceremony saw Ecolab's senior leadership and local team welcome customers, and media together with high-ranking stakeholders from local and international government organizations. These included representatives from American Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Board of Singapore, and the United States' Ambassador to Singapore, Jonathan Kaplan.

Ecolab senior vice president and Market Head for Southeast Asia, Gregory Lukasik welcomed guests to the opening event and said:

"As we embark on our next chapter of growth in Singapore and Southeast Asia, it's critically important that we are providing the ideal infrastructure and resources for our customers and partners. We know from the global Ecolab Watermark™ Survey, launched this week, that consumers everywhere have high expectations for how businesses and governments respond to climate change and the water crisis. We are helping address these concerns through the deployment of digital technologies connected with Ecolab Global Intelligence Center that support data-driven performance and help industries achieve their ambitious business and sustainability objectives."

Driving valuable outcomes and better water management for customers

As part of the event, Ecolab showcased its ongoing partnership with Carlton Hotel Singapore.

Darren Ware, general manager, of Carlton Hotel Singapore explained: "Partnering with Ecolab has helped us significantly elevate our overall guest experience. Working with Ecolab has also helped us maintain the high-quality, clean, and comfortable hotel experience that Carlton Hotel Singapore guests expect and with their innovative water management programs have reduced water usage, delivering energy savings in our cooling towers.

Guest of Honor at the event is Ambassador Jonathan Kaplan, who was impressed with the ongoing positive impact from Ecolab in Singapore and the surrounding region:

"Singapore is a great example to Asia and the wider world of how a focus on sustainability and technology can grow the economy. It's fantastic to see the work that Ecolab is doing locally and regionally and to witness the tangible benefits from the Ecolab teams' expertise, technology and solutions delivery. Water scarcity, food hygiene and public health are some of the biggest challenges mankind is facing. With this in mind, it's inspiring to see Ecolab delivering solutions that help make the world a cleaner, safer and healthier place. We wish the company every success at its new office."

Mr. Soo Haw Yun, vice president, Investment Facilitation, Singapore Economic Development Board, said, "We congratulate Ecolab on the opening of its new regional office. Singapore's strong business fundamentals and vibrant ecosystem make it an ideal location to support Ecolab's growth in the region. We look forward to deeper partnerships between Ecolab and local ecosystem players to innovate, test and scale new solutions from Singapore for a greener future.

The new Ecolab office is located at Nexus @ one-north, 1 Fusionopolis Link North Tower #02-02, Singapore 138542. To learn more about the company click here. https://www.ecolab.com/.

To learn more about how Ecolab works with customers to help solve the world's most complex problems amid a changing landscape, visit www.ecolab.com/expertise-and-innovation/people-planet-business-health .

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $14 billion, employs more than 47,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab's innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets. www.ecolab.com

