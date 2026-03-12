Ecolab Southeast Asia launches intelligent solutions, wins innovation award at THAIFEX - HOREC Asia 2026

BANGKOK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecolab, a global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions, today announced the Southeast Asia launch of two breakthrough innovations — Ecolab DishIQ™ and the Ecolab AquaIQ™ Program at THAIFEX HOREC Asia, the region's defining event for the hospitality and foodservice sector. This year, THAIFEX HORECA Asia brings together hotels, restaurants, cafés and catering (HORECA) decision‑makers.

DishIQ™ wins Innovation Award, Kitchen Category at THAIFEX – HOREC Xperiential Zone

Awarding ceremony with Preeyakorn Sankhavanija, director of the Office of Agricultural and Industrial Trade Promotion, Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce Thailand, and Audrey Low, vice-president & general manager, Ecolab Southeast Asia, Institutional Business.

Ecolab's DishIQ™, an intelligent dishmachine program powered by advanced sensors, smart software, and real‑time remote monitoring, has been awarded the Innovation Award at the show's immersive Xperiential Zone. The recipients of the Innovation award are evaluated based on effectiveness and efficiency, together with its technology and measurable benefits for the end users.

Some of Ecolab customers using Ecolab Dish IQ™ in Thailand are:

Mai Samui Beach Resort & Spa - A premium island resort known for its serene beachfront setting and commitment to delivering elevated guest experiences through modern, efficient operations.

- A premium island resort known for its serene beachfront setting and commitment to delivering elevated guest experiences through modern, efficient operations. Six Senses Samui - A leading luxury wellness resort recognized for its sustainability‑driven hospitality and high operational standards across every touchpoint.

- A leading luxury wellness resort recognized for its sustainability‑driven hospitality and high operational standards across every touchpoint. Gyu‑Kaku, King Square Mall - A popular Japanese BBQ dining destination celebrated for its high‑volume service model and focus on consistency, guest‑ready dining experiences.

DishIQ™ uses built‑in sensors to capture real-time performance data — including wash temperature, rinse levels and chemical dosing — enabling consistent results, reduced downtime and proactive issue prevention. This elevates operations' food safety, cost saving, and brand standard. With 24/7 oversight from Ecolab's Global Intelligence Centre and an intuitive mobile dashboard, operators gain unmatched visibility into fleet performance and compliance across multiple locations.

Ecolab AquaIQ™: Intelligent, automated pool and spa water management

Ecolab also unveiled the AquaIQ™ Program, its newest integrated solution for pools and spas. Built on advanced automation and continuous monitoring technology. With AquaIQ™, hotel operators gain real-time visibility into pool performance and actionable insights — supported by Ecolab's extensive expertise in water management across globally and in Southeast Asia.

Gregory Lukasik, Senior Vice President & Market Head, Ecolab Southeast Asia, said: "Southeast Asia's hospitality and foodservice sector continues to evolve at remarkable speed. By combining data science, automation and intelligent service, DishIQ™ and AquaIQ™ empower operators to run safer, more efficient and more sustainable operations — while freeing teams to focus on what matters most: exceptional guest experiences."

To learn more: https://www.ecolab.com/offerings/dishiq-program; https://www.ecolab.com/offerings/aquaiq-program

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on more than a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $16 billion, employs approximately 48,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab's innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, high-tech, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets. www.ecolab.com

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SOURCE Ecolab