ECOLAB SOUTHEAST ASIA RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS 2024 GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION™

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecolab has been certified a Great Place to Work® in six Southeast Asian countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam. This respected accolade is based solely on input from current Ecolab employees, with 84% affirming this year that Ecolab is a great place to work.

Employee insights from across the Southeast Asia region reveal that Ecolab has effectively created an inclusive and welcoming work environment. The company's culture values diversity and ensures equity and fairness for all employees, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender, or race. This fosters a strong sense of belonging among staff, who feel warmly welcomed and take pride in their work, as well as the company's achievements.

"The feedback from our team members strongly affirms our commitment to fostering a workplace where everyone can derive meaning from their work and feel included. This certification reflects our relentless commitment to providing a supportive and fulfilling workplace where every team member feels valued and empowered to achieve their full potential," said Greg Lukasik, senior vice president & Market Head of Ecolab Southeast Asia.

The accreditation process is conducted through an extensive anonymous survey that explores the workplace experience. It evaluates the trust employees have in their leaders, their pride in their work, and their appreciation for their colleagues and teams. To attain the Great Place to Work® Certified™ status, a company must achieve above-average scores in credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

Moving forward, Ecolab is dedicated to enhancing the positive impact of the Great Place to Work Certification™ by advancing ambitious goals in sustainability, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"The Certification™ is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work®. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Ecolab stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $15 billion, employs more than 48,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab's innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets. www.ecolab.com

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the global authority on workplace culture. Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. We give leaders and organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience, fostering cultures that are proven to drive business, improve lives, and better society. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Our proprietary methodology and platform enables organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Our coaches, content, and community connect the boldest leaders, ideas, and innovations in employee experience. Since 1992, our CertificationTM, Best WorkplacesTM Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world.

